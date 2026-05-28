RETAC Presents Stop the Bleed Boxes

National Stop the Bleed was May 21, 2026 with the intent of teaching community members how to save lives during a traumatic emergency event. The 2026 campaign was focused on Minutes Matter, RETAC supports resources, and RETAC Director, Reyna Martinez-Ramirez, said that the County Public Health Department has been amazing, taking the lead and educating County employees across all the departments. They have also been working on getting funding for the purchase of the boxes and funds to mount the boxes in the County buildings.

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