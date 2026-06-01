Quantum-Touch CE Workshop Gains Wellness Industry Attention

Quantum-Touch Virtual Workshop Flyer with Mayumi Pachkoski and Cathy Marshall

Virtual Level 1 training with Mayumi Pachkoski and Cathy Marshall introduces massage therapists and wellness practitioners to somatic energy healing skills.

LUTHERVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC and founder Mayumi Pachkoski announce an upcoming virtual Quantum-Touch Level 1 workshop co-taught with Canadian Quantum-Touch instructor Cathy Marshall. The live virtual workshop will be held over two Sundays, June 21 and June 28, via Zoom.

The June 21 session will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the June 28 session will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The workshop is designed for massage therapists, bodyworkers, energy healers, estheticians, Reiki practitioners, holistic practitioners, and beginners interested in learning energy healing as a complementary wellness skill.

Quantum-Touch Level 1, also known as “Becoming Energized,” introduces students to breathing, intention, and body awareness practices used to focus and amplify life-force energy. Quantum-Touch describes Level 1 as teaching students how to link breathing, intention, and body awareness techniques to cultivate universal Life Force Energy.

The workshop also reflects growing interest in somatic approaches within the wellness field. Somatic healing generally refers to body-centered work that recognizes the relationship between the body, emotions, stress, and the nervous system. In this context, Quantum-Touch gives practitioners a structured way to work with breath, awareness, and life-force energy as part of client-centered wellness care.

For massage therapists and wellness practitioners, Quantum-Touch may offer a practical way to bring somatic awareness and energy healing into existing sessions. In Japanese, life-force energy is often called Ki. In Mandarin Chinese, it is commonly called Qi. Across many Eastern wellness traditions, this vital energy is understood as part of the body’s natural balance and self-regulating intelligence.

“Many massage therapists and wellness practitioners already understand that the body is more than muscles and structure,” said Pachkoski. “Quantum-Touch helps practitioners work with breath, body awareness, and life-force energy so they can support clients in a deeper, more holistic way.”

The training may be especially relevant for massage therapists because it can complement hands-on work while reducing reliance on physical pressure. By learning to work with energy, practitioners may be able to preserve stamina, support career longevity, and reduce wear on the hands, wrists, shoulders, and body.

The Virtual Quantum-Touch Level 1 workshop is valued at 13 continuing education hours for massage therapists in the United States. (The In-Person Level 1 workshop is valued at 14 CE hours. )Quantum-Touch is approved by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork as a continuing education Approved Provider.

“Energy healing is becoming more accepted as a complementary wellness tool,” said Pachkoski. “Science is beginning to catch up with what many traditional wellness systems have taught for centuries: the body, mind, and energy system are deeply connected.”

The virtual workshop format allows students from different locations to learn together while receiving live instruction from Pachkoski and Marshall. Students will learn foundational Quantum-Touch practices, participate in guided exercises, and explore how energy healing may complement massage therapy, bodywork, esthetics, Reiki, coaching, and other wellness services.

Regular registration for the workshop is $350, and repeat student registration is $175. Enrollment is available through Beauty Within Skin Care at beautywithinskincare.com.

Quantum-Touch is offered as a complementary wellness practice and is not intended to replace medical care, mental health care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, or other licensed healthcare services. The workshop is educational and designed to support professional skill development.

About Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC

Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC is a holistic skincare and energy healing wellness salon founded by Mayumi Pachkoski in 2008. Located in Lutherville, Maryland, near Baltimore and Towson, the salon offers holistic facials, energy healing sessions, Quantum-Touch workshops, and wellness business support. Pachkoski is a holistic esthetician, professional energy healing practitioner, Quantum-Touch instructor, and wellness business coach.

Media Contact

Mayumi Pachkoski

Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC

Email: mayumi@beautywithinskincare.com

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