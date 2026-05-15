Beauty Within Skin Care Highlights Holistic Facials Integrating Energy Healing, Japanese Wellness, and Skin Rejuvenation

Beauty Within Skin Care Owner Mayumi profile pic

Founder Mayumi Pachkoski brings together professional skincare and energy healing in every customized facial at her salon near Baltimore ,Maryland.

LUTHERVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC is highlighting its signature holistic facial approach, where professional skincare and energy healing are integrated into every customized facial service.

Founded by Mayumi Pachkoski, a holistic esthetician, professional energy healing practitioner, Quantum-Touch instructor, and founder of Beauty Within Skin Care, the salon offers multiple customized facial styles for concerns such as aging, acne, pigmentation, dullness, and stress-related skin imbalance. Rather than offering energy healing as only one separate facial menu item, Pachkoski incorporates energy healing into her facial practice as part of the salon’s whole-person approach.

Pachkoski, originally from Japan, grew up with an understanding of Japanese wellness methods and the importance of caring for the whole person. After moving to the United States and entering the beauty industry, she noticed a disconnect between outer beauty treatments and the internal stress many clients carried.

“When I opened Beauty Within Skin Care in 2008, the idea that beauty comes from within was not widely understood in the skincare industry,” said Pachkoski. “Many people came for skin concerns, but I often saw stress, emotional fatigue, and overstimulation underneath. Over time, my work evolved into addressing rejuvenation beyond the skin level.”

The salon offers multiple facial styles, each customized to the client’s skin condition and wellness needs. Energy healing is incorporated into Mayumi’s facial work to support relaxation, stress release, and a deeper sense of inner balance while professional skincare techniques address visible skin concerns.

The facial experience is designed to help clients pause from daily overstimulation while receiving skincare and energy healing at the same time. The intention is to support the skin while also creating space for the body, mind, and spirit to settle.

“Modern life keeps many people in constant mental activity,” Pachkoski said. “My facial work gives clients time to soften, breathe, and reconnect with their inner guidance. It is not only about how the skin looks. It is also about how the person feels when they leave.”

Beauty Within Skin Care is located in Lutherville, Maryland, near Baltimore and Towson. The salon offers holistic facials, energy healing sessions, and Quantum-Touch workshops.

The energy healing incorporated into the facials is not intended to replace medical, dermatological, psychological, or psychiatric care. It is offered as part of a complementary wellness approach for clients interested in holistic skincare, stress release, and body-mind-spirit balance.

About Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC

Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC is a holistic skincare and energy healing wellness salon located in Lutherville, Maryland, near Baltimore and Towson. Founded by Mayumi Pachkoski in 2008, the salon offers multiple customized facial styles for acne, aging, pigmentation, dullness, and overall skin rejuvenation. Energy healing is incorporated into Mayumi’s facial work as part of the salon’s whole-person approach to beauty, stress release, and body-mind-spirit balance. Pachkoski is originally from Japan and integrates professional skincare, Japanese wellness perspectives, and energy healing into her work with clients.

Media Contact

Mayumi Pachkoski

Beauty Within Skin Care, LLC

Lutherville, Maryland

Near Baltimore and Towson

Email: mayumi@beautywithinskincare.com

Phone: 443-987-4140

Website: https://beautywithinskincare.com

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