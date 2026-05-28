Global Media Highlights in May

EUREKALERT

Headline: Global study reveals latitudinal diversity patterns of mixed-species bird flocks linked to environmental factors

Published on: 20 April 2026

Summary: A collaborative study led by researchers from the Institute of Zoology, Guangdong Academy of Sciences, and Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) has mapped the global diversity patterns of mixed-species bird flocks (MSBFs) and their relationships with environmental and human disturbance factors.

Jiahao Wu, a PhD candidate at XJTLU’s Department of Health and Environmental Sciences, is the first author of the study. Drawing on data from 172 global publications covering nearly one-fifth of the world’s bird species, the study urges conservation strategies to move beyond single-species protection towards safeguarding interspecific interactions and community structures.

TECTURE MAG

Headline: 全長850mのリングが創る新たな学びの風景〈XJTLU太倉キャンパス〉 (New Learning Landscapes Created by an 850-metre Ring: XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang))

Published on: 1 May 2026

Summary: Japanese architecture magazine Tecture Mag featured the XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), designed by international firm HPP Architekten. The publication highlights the campus’s 850-metre circular “Learning Mall” as its central spine, connecting seven radially arranged U-shaped institute buildings. The design replaces traditional teaching formats with a rhizomatic learning model that emphasises open, decentralised connections, informal exchange, and 24/7 interdisciplinary interaction.

The campus, which achieved LEED Gold certification and won the 2021 WAN Future Education Projects Award, spans 427,000 m² and includes student housing, sports facilities, restaurants, and retail.

THE BEES KNEES PODCAST

Headline: Gut Check for Urban Bees: Hidden pollinator pressures in cities (Ep. 76)

Published on: 5 May 2026

Summary: A recent episode of The Bees Knees podcast featured Dr Min Tang, from XJTLU’s Department of Biosciences and Bioinformatics, discussing her team’s research on the gut microbiomes of mason bees collected from ten urban farm sites across Suzhou, China.

Using metagenomic sequencing, the study found that urban wild bees rely on a dangerously narrow range of floral resources, are exposed to honeybee-associated viruses through pathogen spillover, and carry low levels of antibiotic resistance genes, collectively painting a detailed picture of ecological stress in city environments.

EAST ASIA FORUM

Headline: China’s bet on frontier science

Published on: 9 May 2026

Summary: China’s 15th Five-Year Plan positions foundational science as central to the country’s long-term competitiveness, signalling a shift away from scale-driven industrial growth toward frontier research and total factor productivity gains.

Dr Jiawei (Steven) Hai, from XJTLU’s Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub and the author of the analysis, argues that while China has demonstrated real capability in areas such as AI, EV batteries, and semiconductors, structural obstacles remain. He also highlights that whether a top-down national framework can align China’s divergent regional innovation hubs (Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen) while preserving the tolerance for failure that breakthrough science demands will be the true test of the plan’s ambitions.

CNBC CLASS

Headline: Semiconduttori: infrastruttura del futuro (Semiconductors: Infrastructure of the Future)

Published on: 12 May 2026

Summary: Italian financial media outlet CNBC Class featured Dr Jiawei (Steven) Hai, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, in a special episode of its Cargo programme, discussing the current state of the global semiconductor industry.

The interview covered China’s strategic pivot towards mature-node chips (28nm and above) used in sectors such as automotive and industrial manufacturing, the resilience of Chinese firms, including SMIC, HiSilicon, and Huahong Semiconductor, despite US export controls, and the European Union’s position between the two powers.

THE HINDU

Headline: A checklist for students aspiring to be researchers

Published on: 15 May 2026

Summary: Drawing on extensive literature and lived experience, Dr Ankit Garg, Associate Professor at XJTLU’s Department of Health and Environmental Sciences, offers a practical checklist for students considering a career in scientific research.

The article highlighted several key factors: self-evaluation of aptitude and mental fortitude; choice of discipline and institution; and selection of a mentor whose working culture, ethical practices, and commitment to student growth align with the student’s goals.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION

Headline: Safeguards against GenAI hallucination in literature reviews

Published on: 15 May 2026

Summary: AI writing tools can help researchers scan and summarise large volumes of academic literature quickly but they also have a well-documented tendency to invent plausible-sounding but entirely fictional references and sources.

In this piece, Dr Jie Zhang, Dr Lili Jiu, and Dr Yi Luo from XJTLU's International Business School Suzhou share practical strategies to help researchers benefit from AI assistance without compromising the reliability of their work. Their recommendations include writing prompts that explicitly instruct AI tools to admit uncertainty rather than fabricate details, using AI to brainstorm search terms before verifying results in established academic databases, and complementing AI with visual mapping tools that trace how real published studies connect to one another.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Headline: When Putin met Xi: Was timing everything?

Published on: 20 May 2026

Summary: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, shortly after US President Donald Trump’s departure, has reinforced China’s role as a global diplomatic hub. While Russian media framed the timing as evidence of Russia’s equal partnership with China, analysts suggest a different motivation.

Dr Ilja Viktorov, from XJTLU’s Department of International Studies, told The Straits Times that the need to coordinate Russian and Chinese positions before a possible ceasefire in Ukraine is likely the real reason behind Putin’s visit. He noted that a coming upheaval in the Ukrainian war makes the timing unsurprising.

THE GUIDE LIVERPOOL

Headline: Why Liverpool landmarks are lighting up blue as part of a global celebration

Published on: 21 May 2026

Summary: Several of Liverpool’s most iconic landmarks – including the Royal Liver Building, St George’s Hall, and the Cunard Building – were illuminated in blue as part of a global “Light Up the World” event marking the 20th anniversary of XJTLU. Parallel illuminations took place at the Shaanxi Information Mansion in Xi’an, the XJTLU Suzhou campus, and the Gate to the East landmark in Suzhou.

The article notes that the University of Liverpool’s partnership with China, founded in 2006 with just 164 students, has grown to serve nearly 26,000 students and is now recognised as one of the most successful of its kind. The partnership was further recognised earlier this year when XJTLU was granted the Freedom of the City, Liverpool’s highest civic honour.

By Vionna Fiducia Theja

Edited by Xinmin Han