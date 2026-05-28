NIEM Goes Global

NIEMOpen Submits to ISO/IEC JTC 1

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OASIS Open has formally submitted two NIEMOpen standards to ISO/IEC Joint Technical Committee 1 (JTC 1) for transposition into International Standards. The two submissions are NIEM Model v6.0 and the Naming and Design Rules (NDR) v6.0, both approved as OASIS Standards in December 2025. This is a significant moment. NIEM has been in production use for more than 20 years, serving justice, law enforcement, emergency management, public safety, border security, and a growing list of other domains. Submitting to JTC 1 is about making that reach official at the international level.What Is the JTC 1 PAS Process?ISO/IEC JTC 1's Publicly Available Specification (PAS) transposition process allows an approved external organization to submit an existing specification for ballot and potential adoption as a globally recognized ISO/IEC International Standard. OASIS has been a recognized PAS submitter since 2004, and this submission builds on that longstanding relationship.OASIS has a long history of active engagement within the JTC 1 ecosystem, holding Category A liaison status with subcommittees including SC 34 (Document Description and Processing Languages), through which standards like OpenDocument and DITA were developed, and SC 40 (IT Service Management and IT Governance). This submission also opens the door to collaborative engagement with JTC 1/SC 32 (Data Management and Interchange), which develops standards for metadata registries, data interchange formats, and interoperability frameworks. The thematic overlap with NIEM's core mission is strong, and we see this submission as a natural catalyst for building that relationship.Why This Matters for NIEMNIEM was built to solve a real problem: after September 11, 2001, it became clear that U.S. agencies could not share critical information quickly or reliably because their data meant different things to different systems. NIEM gave agencies a common vocabulary, a set of design rules, and a methodology for building information exchanges that could actually interoperate.That problem is not unique to the United States. Governments and agencies around the world face the same challenge. NIEM has already seen international adoption, including partnerships with Canada and allied nations, and use cases spanning international trade and border management. Becoming an ISO/IEC International Standard would recognize that reality and make it easier for international partners to adopt and build on NIEM with the full backing of an internationally recognized standards body.What Has Been SubmittedThe submission covers two interdependent standards that together form a complete specification suite.-NIEMOpen Model v6.0 defines the core data model and domain-specific content components, providing the common semantic foundation for information exchanges. It includes more than 20,000 harmonized data elements across 19 domains.-NDR v6.0 defines the conformance rules, design patterns, and syntactic constraints for building NIEM-conformant schemas and exchange specifications. Think of the Model as the vocabulary and the NDR as the grammar.NIEMOpen Version 6 is a significant step forward for the framework. It introduces a technology-agnostic Common Model Format (CMF) that decouples NIEM from any single serialization or schema language, enabling implementation across XML, JSON, RDF, and other representations. That flexibility is what makes v6.0 genuinely AI-ready, because it allows NIEM's semantically coherent data to flow into modern data environments without losing the precision and interoperability the framework is known for.What Happens NextThe submission now goes to a ballot among JTC 1 National Bodies. OASIS has requested to be named the maintenance organization for the resulting International Standards, and NIEMOpen will bring future major versions back to JTC 1 for re-transposition. The OASIS and JTC 1 versions of any given NIEM release will be identical in all substantive and technical respects.A Note of ThanksThis milestone reflects years of work by the NIEMOpen community: the technical contributors, federal agency partners, domain stewards, and private sector organizations who have built NIEM into what it is today. The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security provided successful implementation statements that were part of the submission package, continuing a partnership that stretches back to NIEM's founding. In announcing the beginning of this process, Paul Wormeli, Chairman of the NIEMOpoen Project Governing Board, said that "NIEM has always been a community effort. Taking it to the international stage is the logical next step, and I am proud that the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board is here to see it happen.."

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