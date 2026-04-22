New Biometric Data Standards Released

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective March 25th, 2026, the ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2025 Revision has been accepted by ANSI as an American National Standard (ANS). ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2025 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint, Facial and Other Biometric Information is an internationally adopted transmission standard for biometric interoperability that is implemented using the National Information Exchange Model (NIEM), particularly drawing from the Biometrics and Justice domains.This standard defines the content, format, and units of measurement for the electronic exchange of fingerprint, palm print, plantar, facial/mugshot, scar, mark & tattoo (SMT), iris, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), and other biometric samples and forensic information that may be used in the identification or verification of the identity of a subject. The information consists of a variety of mandatory and optional items. The standard applies to electronic exchanges among criminal justice agencies or organizations that rely on automated identification systems or use other biometric and image data for identification purposes. This new release is the latest edition of an ANSI/NIST standard issued since 1986 when the scope of biometric identifiers was limited to fingerprints.The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has led the continual development of biometric data standards from the beginning of this work, and coordinated an extensive contribution of stakeholders from a myriad of agencies and use cases to formulate the new release.The OASIS standard managed in the NIEMOpen project provides both semantic and syntactic standards in the reference model that are used in this new release, along with the Naming and Design rules for NIEM that base the entire NIEM model on international standards for data representation in automated systems. The more than 20,000 NIEM model data components have been harmonized over 18 separate domains and hundreds of use cases to become the international reference model for data standardization and exchanges.NIEMOpen establishes both core and domain-specific data components as a reference model and provides the tools and training required to build NIEMOpen conformant exchanges in a variety of communities internationally. With this announcement from ANSI/NIST, Paul Wormeli, Chairman of the NIEM Open Project Governance Committee, said that “This standard is a perfect example of the value premise of having a national data standard like NIEMOpen that can be used to enable clear and accurate exchanges of critical information across multiple domains throughout the world.”

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