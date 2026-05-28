Explore BIXOLON’s Comprehensive Range of Printing Solutions at NRF APAC 2026

SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer of advanced mobile, POS, linerless, and label printers, will welcome visitors to Stand 319 at NRF APAC 2026 , taking place from June 2–4, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Aiming to reinforce its footprint in the Asia-Pacific retail sector, BIXOLON will showcase its comprehensive range of printing solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of the retail market.Key highlights will include:POS and Linerless PrintersBIXOLON will showcase the SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80 mm) receipt printer renowned for its proven reliability across a wide range of retail applications. In addition, the LCD-equipped SRP-S300II linerless label printer designed for space-constrainedMobile PrintingBIXOLON will also display its premium mobile label printing solutions, the XM7 Series. Comprised of the XM7-20 (58 mm), XM7-30 (80 mm), and XM7-40 (112 mm) models, which support both liner and linerless label printing. Alongside these, the XM7-40R offers RFID print-and-encode capabilities for track-and-trace logistics applications.Desktop and Industrial Label PrintingFor in-store labelling, stock control, and distribution operations, BIXOLON will showcase its new XD5-40II Series, a 4-inch (112 mm) feature rich desktop labelling series. Also on display will be the cost-effective XD3-40 4-inch (118 mm) Series, and the new XD7-20d 2-inch (60 mm) compact yet powerful desktop label printer designed for space-constrained environments without compromising performance. Plus, the XQ-840II 4-inch (118 mm) stand-alone tablet-integrated label printer.“Following our successful participation at NRF APAC last year, we are excited to return to the event this year,” said John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. “Through this exhibition, we look forward to showcasing our latest printing solutions to the Asian retail market and connecting with new customers and partners.”For more information, visit www.Bixolon.com , subscribe to blog.bixolon.com, or contact your local BIXOLON sales representative.

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