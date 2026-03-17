BIXOLON Introduces SPP-300 3-inch Kiosk Printer for Seamless Self-Service Integration

SOUTH KOREA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the SPP-300 , its latest 3-inch kiosk printer. Engineered for high performance in slim kiosk systems, the SPP-300 combines industry-leading print speeds with a lightweight, space-saving design to meet the evolving demands of retail, hospitality, and healthcare environments.The SPP-300 delivers exceptional high-speed performance, reaching print speeds of up to 250 mm/sec at a high-quality 203 dpi despite its compact and lightweight (437 g) design. Its slim profile and fixing brackets ensure it is ready for easy integration into modern, small-footprint applications.Built for long-term durability in high-traffic or harsh environments, the printer features a thermal print head and a heavy-duty auto cutter. It offers versatile media support for both 80 mm and 58 mm paper widths using a provided partition. Integration is further simplified by standard USB and Serial interfaces, along with various connector options to suit different hardware configurations.User experience is prioritised through intuitive LED buttons that allow for instant monitoring of printer status, such as paper end or cover open. Maintenance is also efficient with a soft-opening cover structure that allows for easy drop-in paper installation. These features make the SPP-300 an ideal solution for diverse applications including self-checkout, parking payment, food ordering, and healthcare wait-list management."The introduction of BIXOLON’s SPP-300 shows commitment to providing innovative and flexible printing solutions that empower businesses to enhance their customer experience," cites John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. "With its superior speed and compact form factor, the SPP-300 is ready for fast and cost-effective integration into the next generation of slim kiosk systems."For more information visit www.BIXOLON.com , or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.Availability:The SPP-300 is available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region.

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