MACON MAN NAMED ASSOCIATE CHIEF OF FOREST MANAGEMENT

As the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) continues its work to protect and sustain Georgia’s forests, experienced leadership remains critical to that mission. Chris Howell brings 17 years of agency experience to his position as Associate Chief of Forest Management, effective June 1, 2026.

“Chris brings a strong background in forest management and stewardship, along with a deep understanding of our agency’s mission,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo. “His experience across multiple roles within GFC makes him well prepared to help lead and support our Forest Management program and support landowners across the state.”

Howell began his career with GFC in 2009 as Forest Inventory Analysis forester working in central Georgia. Over the course of his career, he has served in a variety of roles, including management forester and stewardship specialist. Since 2025, he has served as the Stewardship Coordinator, overseeing GFC’s Forest Stewardship Program.

In his new role, Howell will support leadership of forest management efforts across the state, supporting landowners, promoting sustainable forestry practices, and helping ensure the long-term health and productivity of Georgia’s forests.

A native of Johnson County, Howell was inspired to pursue a career in forestry after completing a high school youth apprenticeship with his local GFC county office during his senior year. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from North Carolina State University and maintains several professional certifications, including Georgia Registered Forester, Georgia Prescribed Burn Manager, and UAS Remote Pilot, among others.

Howell is also actively involved in the forestry community, serving on the Georgia Forestry Association’s Annual Conference Planning Committee and the Georgia Tree Farm Executive Committee.

Chris and his wife, Tiffany, have been married for 15 years. They live in Macon with their two daughters.

For more information about the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org

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