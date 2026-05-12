CARROLLTON MAN NAMED LEAD FOR FORESTRY’S PATH FORWARD

As Georgia’s forest industry positions itself for future growth, the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) is providing skilled support to lead the way. Ryan Phillips has been named Associate Chief of Markets and Innovation for GFC, effective June 1, 2026.

“This is a newly established position,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo, “and Ryan is the ideal person to take on the assignment. As a 13-year veteran of our agency, he has worked in a number of leadership roles that uniquely prepare him for this important time in our industry.”

In this position, Phillips will lead the Georgia Forestry Innovation Initiative (GFII) that was funded by the General Assembly in the amended state budget for FY2026. He will also play a central role in advancing Georgia’s forest economy by strengthening existing markets, developing new utilization opportunities, and fostering innovation across the forest sector.

Phillips started his career with GFC in the Coosa District as a management forester. He has served in a variety of roles, including District Water Quality Coordinator, State Lead for America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative, and Georgia Champion Tree Program Coordinator. Since 2018 he has been the Cost Share Coordinator, overseeing GFC’s forestry incentive programs and technical service agreements with partner agencies. Most recently, he served as the Associate Chief of Forest Management, supporting forest management operations.

Phillips has a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resources from the University of Georgia (UGA) and is a graduate of UGA’s Advancing Georgia Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry Program (AGL). He also attended graduate school at Auburn University, completing a Graduate Certificate in Forest Finance and Investment.

“My vision is to be someone who connects the key sectors,” said Phillips. “Academia, research, state leaders at the Capitol and economic development, and private industry; to be the conduit to spark innovation and develop new markets for forestry.”

Ryan and his wife, Laura, have been married for 10 years. They live on 60 rural acres in Carrollton, GA with their two daughters and an assortment of goats and chickens.

For more information about the GFC, visit GaTrees.org.

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Fighting Fire. Protecting Forests. Serving Georgia.