TechCXO Names Gary Strickland Regional Managing Partner for New England

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechCXO, the pioneer in on-demand Fractional Executives and Fractional Operating Partners, today announced that Gary Strickland has been named Regional Managing Partner for the firm’s New England market. Strickland has been a TechCXO partner since 2007 and serves founder-led, venture-backed, and private equity-backed companies as a Fractional CFO and Finance & Operations executive.

Based out of the firm’s Boston office, Strickland brings more than 30 years of experience advising founder-led, venture-backed, and private equity-backed businesses across SaaS, healthcare IT, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services. He is known for combining strategic finance with hands-on operational leadership, helping companies navigate growth, capital formation, operational scaling, strategic transactions, and exit preparation.

“Gary has been part of TechCXO’s growth story for nearly two decades and has played an important role in establishing our presence and reputation in the New England market. He understands how the needs of growth-oriented and investor-backed companies have evolved over time, and he has consistently helped clients navigate that complexity with financial discipline, operational insight, and practical leadership.”

— Kent Elmer, Founder and Managing Partner, TechCXO

Prior to joining TechCXO, Strickland served as CFO of SunGard BancWare, where he helped scale the business from approximately $20M to more than $60M in revenue. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions with AP Engines, ZipLink, GammaGraphX, M/A-COM, and Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneurial Services Group.

Strickland said, “I’m proud to have been part of TechCXO’s growth for nearly two decades and to work alongside an exceptional group of experienced operators and advisors. Over the years, we’ve helped companies navigate growth, capital events, operational expansion, and organizational change with practical, hands-on leadership. That combination of experience, execution, and flexibility continues to resonate with founders, CEOs, and investors alike.”

TechCXO’s Finance & Operations practice provides seasoned CFOs and finance leaders to companies navigating growth, operational expansion, capital transactions, and organizational complexity. The practice supports clients with strategic financial leadership, operational alignment, performance improvement, forecasting, reporting, and transaction readiness across multiple stages of growth.

About TechCXO

For more than 20 years, TechCXO has been a leader in providing companies with on-demand access to seasoned fractional C-suite executives and Operating Partners. The firm’s partnership of more than 125 highly experienced leaders supports clients across finance, product, and technology, revenue growth, human capital, and executive operations. TechCXO serves startups, growth companies, and private equity-backed businesses nationwide. As a flexible and potent alternative to traditional hiring, TechCXO equips companies with the leadership they need to succeed.

Media Contact:

Lisa Bankston

TechCXO

lbankston@hingepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.