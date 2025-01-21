BS&A Software Welcomes Megan Lance Flanagan as New Chief People Officer

BATH, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of government software solutions, announced today the appointment of Megan Lance Flanagan as its new Chief People Officer (CPO). Megan joins the executive team with a wealth of experience in human resources, talent management, and organizational development, bringing fresh energy to BS&A’s mission of empowering local governments through innovative software solutions.

As Chief People Officer, Megan will oversee all aspects of the company’s people operations, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, and fostering a culture of inclusion and excellence. She plays a crucial role in harmonizing BS&A’s people strategies with its business goals, helping the company stay a top employer in both the tech and public sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the BS&A family,” said Chad Harryman, CEO of BS&A Software. “Her extensive expertise in building high-performing teams and commitment to nurturing a positive and collaborative work environment make her the ideal leader to drive our people-centric initiatives. Megan’s vision aligns perfectly with our belief that a strong, engaged workforce is key to delivering exceptional customer outcomes and driving sustainable growth.”

Megan has an impressive career spanning over 20 years in leadership positions within the People and Culture role. Her dedication to cultivating strong and dynamic organizational cultures has earned her recognition as a forward-thinking leader in human resources. “I am excited to join BS&A Software at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Megan Lance Flanagan. “The company’s dedication to innovation, customer success, and community impact is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team at BS&A to enhance our workplace culture and support our mission of delivering exceptional solutions to local governments.”

Megan’s appointment underscores BS&A Software’s commitment to investing in its people and fostering a workplace environment where employees can thrive. With her leadership, BS&A aims to continue attracting and retaining top talent to support its growth and further strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for local governments nationwide.

About BS&A Software

Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, serving over 2,100 local governments. The company’s suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal financial management, budgets, taxes, assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction permits, licenses, human resources, and more. For more information about BS&A Software, visit www.bsasoftware.com.

