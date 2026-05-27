Thursday, May 28, 2026
CANADA, May 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change
New York City, United States of America
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Business Roundtable.
Closed to media
12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with the Economic Club of New York.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
National Capital Region, Canada
9:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
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