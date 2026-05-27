Thursday, May 28, 2026

CANADA, May 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change

New York City, United States of America

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Business Roundtable.

Closed to media

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with the Economic Club of New York.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

National Capital Region, Canada

9:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media