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Thursday, May 28, 2026

CANADA, May 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change

New York City, United States of America

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Business Roundtable.

Closed to media

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with the Economic Club of New York.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

National Capital Region, Canada

9:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

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Thursday, May 28, 2026

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