Wednesday, May 27, 2026
CANADA, May 26 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make Canada more secure, resilient, and prosperous.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m.
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
12:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks to celebrate the athletes from the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
First floor
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.
1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in an activity with members of Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams.
Note for media:
3:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for New York City, United States of America.
Closed to media
New York City, United States of America
4:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in New York City, United States of America.
Closed to media
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