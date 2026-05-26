Wednesday, May 27, 2026

CANADA, May 26 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make Canada more secure, resilient, and prosperous.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m.

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.

Note for media:

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block

Parliament Hill

12:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks to celebrate the athletes from the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

First floor

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in an activity with members of Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams.

Note for media:

3:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for New York City, United States of America.

Closed to media

New York City, United States of America

4:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in New York City, United States of America.

Closed to media