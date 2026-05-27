Important dates to help plan your June

From controlled hunt deadlines to Free Fishing Day, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during June that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

JUNE 2026

6/1 – OPEN: Second Super Hunt application period

6/5 – CLOSED: Applications for big game, fall black bear, fall turkey, and swan controlled hunts

6/13 – Free Fishing Day in Idaho

6/19 – Juneteenth Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

6/25 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.