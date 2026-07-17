Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region to host 4th annual blood drive on August 13

Have you ever stopped to think there is no substitute for blood when someone needs a lifesaving transfusion? Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Because donated blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, there is a constant need for donors.

Volunteer donors provide the only supply of blood available for patients in need throughout our communities.

Donating blood is simple, fast, and convenient. The entire process can take as little as 45 minutes, but your donation could make a lifelong difference for someone else.

Fish and Game staff are proud to live and work in communities across the Magic Valley Region. To help support our neighbors, we invite the public to join us for our 4th annual blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome.

Appointments are required. To schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FishGame, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Our goal is to collect 30 units of blood for the American Red Cross. Every donation has the potential to help save lives.

If you have any questions, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.