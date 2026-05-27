USACE Dredging Supports Safe Navigation and Recreation at Rocky River Harbor

ROCKY RIVER, OHIO — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has begun maintenance dredging operations in Rocky River Harbor to maintain safe and navigable waterways for recreational boaters and other harbor users on Lake Erie.

The Buffalo District awarded a $1.1 million contract in April 2026 to Toledo-based Geo Gradel to complete the work. Dredging operations began in late May and are expected to continue through August 2026.

$1.1 Million Dredging Begins at Rocky River Harbor to Maintain Safe Navigation.

Dredging will continue through August 2026.

Rocky River Harbor provides safe access between Rocky River and Lake Erie while supporting thousands of recreational boaters through public launch facilities, seasonal and transient dockage, and charter fishing operations that contribute to the local economy.

Approximately 59,000 cubic yards of sediment will be mechanically dredged from the harbor’s navigation channel. Of that material, about 9,000 cubic yards will be placed in a designated open-lake placement area and approximately 50,000 cubic yards will be placed in a near-shore area east of Rocky River Harbor.

“Maintaining safe and navigable waterways is critical to the continued use of Rocky River Harbor as both a harbor of refuge and a major recreational boating destination,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “This project supports safe navigation, recreational access and the local economy.”

Rocky River Harbor supports thousands of annual recreational users and includes public launch facilities with six launch ramps and capacity for approximately 190 trailers, as well as seasonal and transient boat slips and charter fishing operations.

The harbor was last dredged in 2004, when approximately 18,400 cubic yards of material were removed. Rocky River Harbor typically requires dredging every five to 10 years depending on shoaling conditions, funding availability and federal navigation priorities.

Authorized depths within Rocky River Harbor range from 6 to 10 feet, with the shallowest depths in the river channel and the deepest depths in the entrance channel. The Corps of Engineers maintains these depths to support safe and efficient navigation for recreational vessels.

Safety remains a top priority during dredging operations. Mariners are encouraged to use caution near active dredging equipment and maintain a safe distance from work areas. Dredging activities are coordinated to minimize disruption to navigation whenever possible.

Sediment removed from Rocky River Harbor is tested in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio environmental agencies to ensure it meets applicable environmental standards for placement.

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.