Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,816 in the last 365 days.

New Opinion: May 27

Highlight: A sentencing court may impose a sentence of imprisonment if it finds there are aggravating factors to justify a departure from presumptive probation. Aggravating factors include the age and vulnerability of the victim, and whether the offender was in a position of responsibility or trust over the victim.

Whether aggravating factors apply under the presumptive probation statute, N.D.C.C. § 12.1-32-07.4, is a mixed question of law and fact.

The presumptive probation statute does not include a categorical exception for offenses involving a motor vehicle. The presumptive probation statute does not permit a district court to change the nature of an offense to which a defendant has pled guilty to, or been found guilty of, for sentencing purposes. Driving a motor vehicle alone does not establish "a position of responsibility or trust over the victim" under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-32-07.4(2)(b).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Opinion: May 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.