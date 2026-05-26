Job Announcement: Juvenile Court Supervisor - Devils Lake
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court Services
Accountable For (Job Titles): Juvenile Court Officers / Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court / Juvenile Court Case Aide / Juvenile Court Drug Court Coordinator / Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator
FLSA Status: Exempt
The Juvenile Court Supervisor is responsible for assisting the Director of Juvenile Court Services in providing advanced investigative, diagnostic, supervisory, and probation services for the court. Supervises assigned personnel.
This classification assists in the implementation of specialized programs and projects on behalf of the court. Responsibilities include supervising juvenile court staff as assigned, conducting informal adjustments, preparing temporary custody orders; and the authority to authorize the secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.
The Juvenile Court Supervisor differs from the Juvenile Court Officer II in that the Juvenile Court Supervisor position requires more experience, has supervisory responsibility, program and project administrative responsibility, and intake and case assignment responsibility.
- Oversees, coordinates, assigns, monitors, and trains other court personnel in the performance of duties ensuring conformance to established office routines, instructions, and practices set by the department manager.
- Serves as the lead intake officer for an assigned region by reviewing all referrals to juvenile court to determine if the case should be diverted, handled via informal adjustment, or referred to the county state's attorney for formal petition. This includes all information gathering and verification and any necessary assessments needed to guide the intake decision process.
- Assists the Director of Juvenile Court Services in performing the director's duties and responsibilities and may perform the core duties and responsibilities of a Director of Juvenile Court Services.
- Performs the core duties and responsibilities required of juvenile officers including:
- Prepares predisposition reports of assigned cases. Interviews and assesses the involved parties and obtains case information from schools, law enforcement agencies, victims, and other sources.
- Prepares and presents detailed plans for service to the court. Attends, testifies, and participates in court hearings and other judicial proceedings.
- Develops and implements case plans based on assessment of the risks and needs of the probationer, family, victim(s), and community. Makes appropriate referrals for services.
- Conducts informal adjustments. Issues temporary custody orders for the care, custody, and control of children in need of protection. Authorizes the secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.
- Provides case assignment and case management guidance and assistance to juvenile officers, student interns, and volunteers by advising and responding to questions and problems arising from the review and management of cases.
- Assists in the daily operation of the office including analysis and resolution of case problems, conduct of informal adjustments, preparation of temporary custody orders, the authorization of secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.
- Implements policies and procedures for the administration of children's programs and services within the parameters established by the court.
- Represents the juvenile court on task forces, forums, and committees relating to children.
- Maintains case information on the juvenile court information system and on juvenile cases filed in Odyssey.
- Performs any of the duties that a Director of Juvenile Court has authority to carry out pursuant to Chapter 27-20.2, NDCC, or other statutes, or by court rule or policy if assigned by the court.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.
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