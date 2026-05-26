Job Announcement: Juvenile Court Supervisor - Devils Lake

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court Services

Accountable For (Job Titles): Juvenile Court Officers / Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court / Juvenile Court Case Aide / Juvenile Court Drug Court Coordinator / Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator

FLSA Status: Exempt

The Juvenile Court Supervisor is responsible for assisting the Director of Juvenile Court Services in providing advanced investigative, diagnostic, supervisory, and probation services for the court. Supervises assigned personnel.

This classification assists in the implementation of specialized programs and projects on behalf of the court. Responsibilities include supervising juvenile court staff as assigned, conducting informal adjustments, preparing temporary custody orders; and the authority to authorize the secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.

The Juvenile Court Supervisor differs from the Juvenile Court Officer II in that the Juvenile Court Supervisor position requires more experience, has supervisory responsibility, program and project administrative responsibility, and intake and case assignment responsibility.