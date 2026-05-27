Marine Fisheries completes two artificial reef enhancement projects

The N.C. Artificial Reef Program this month completed two major reef enhancements at offshore reefs off Cape Hatteras and off Ocracoke.

The reefs, designated AR-230 and AR-250, each received approximately 1,500 tons of recycled concrete pipe and boxes, which now sit on the seafloor, creating new habitat, and improving public fishing and diving opportunities off the Outer Banks.

AR-230 lies approximately 6 miles from Hatteras Inlet in 70 feet of water. Material was deployed in a dense field around 35° 06.166’ N, 75° 42.895’ W.

AR-250 lies approximately 10 miles from Ocracoke Inlet in 80 feet of water. Material was deployed in a dense field around 34° 56.841’ N, 75° 55.022’ W.

Materials for the reefs were sourced from across North Carolina as part of the year-long project that included public comment, planning, permitting and stockpiling. The materials, donated by businesses and the N.C. Department of Transportation, were damaged and unusable for their intended purpose.

The Artificial Reef Program, part of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries, maintains 43 ocean and 29 estuarine artificial reefs. Artificial reefs and the reef materials placed on them are strategically located and designed to maximize access by anglers and divers while also serving valuable biological and ecological roles.

The reefs are popular destinations for anglers and divers. Anglers can expect to catch triggerfish, black sea bass, and many other bottom fish on both reefs. Divers often report visibility upwards of 50 feet.

For more information on the enhancements at AR-230 and AR-250, contact Jordan Byrum, Enhancement Project Manager, at 252-515-5481 or Jordan.Byrum@deq.nc.gov.

Download a photo of the reef materials.

View an interactive map of North Carolina’s artificial reef sites.