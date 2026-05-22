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Mobile-friendly, interactive map available for North Carolina beach and waterfront access locations

Friday, May 22, 2026

As the summer beach season begins, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program reminds coastal residents and visitors about its helpful, interactive public beach and waterfront access map. The map can be accessed directly from mobile devices and desktops to help locate public beach and waterfront access sites along North Carolina’s coast. The map includes a “Find Sites Near Me,” feature that helps users locate sites within 10 miles of a location.

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Mobile-friendly, interactive map available for North Carolina beach and waterfront access locations

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