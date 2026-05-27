Call for Applications: Pathway to Prosperity (Cohort 3) – A Training Programme by UNITAR in Data Centre & AI for Selangor Professionals

22 May 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce a call for applications for the “Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future (Cohort 3)” course.

This free training programme is designed to equip participants with job-ready skills in data centre management and artificial intelligence (AI), supporting employability and career advancement in a rapidly growing digital economy, particularly in Selangor, which serves as a key hub of Malaysia’s digital transformation, in line with national digital development and workforce upskilling priorities.

Targeted at early- to mid-career professionals based in Selangor, the programme aims to strengthen local talent pipelines by providing practical knowledge, industry-relevant skills, culminating in a prestigious joint certification by UNITAR and Google.