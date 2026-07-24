UNITAR and WMO Spotlight Water Capacity Development at HLPF 2026

16 July 2026, New York, United States of America – Water is at the heart of nearly every Sustainable Development Goal, yet progress on SDG 6 is falling behind. At the 2026 High-Level Political Forum, UNITAR and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) convened a high-level side event at UN Headquarters to press the case for stronger capacity development and early warning systems as the foundation for delivering on SDG 6.

The event, entitled "Advancing Capacity Development for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 and promoting Early Warning for All (EW4All) initiative to support integrated and sustainable water management," was co-hosted by UNITAR and WMO, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), UN-Water, IHE Delft and Cap-Net. Co-convened by the Governments of the Netherlands, South Sudan and Panama, it was held in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN Headquarters in New York.

The event was moderated throughout by Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Director of UNITAR Global Water Academy, who set the scene at the opening and guided proceedings through to the closing remarks.