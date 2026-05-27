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Alabama State Waters Open for Shrimping on June 1

Pursuant to Section 9-12-46, Code of Alabama, as stated by Rule 220-3-.01, the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces that as of 6 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2026, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

For more information, call MRD at (251) 861-2882.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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Alabama State Waters Open for Shrimping on June 1

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