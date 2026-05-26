Alabama State Parks Announces Partnership with Guest Services, Inc.

Alabama State Parks has entered into a long-term partnership with Guest Services, Inc., a nationally recognized hospitality management company with extensive experience operating within state and national park systems across the country, to manage lodging and hospitality operations at Lake Guntersville State Park and Cheaha State Park.

The 10-year concession agreement is part of Alabama State Parks’ continued effort to strengthen guest services, improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall visitor experience at two of Alabama’s premier park destinations.

Under the agreement, Guest Services will manage lodge operations, cabins, chalets, housekeeping, food and beverage services, retail operations, event management, reservations and guest services at both parks. At Cheaha State Park, Guest Services will also manage operations at Bald Rock Lodge and assist Alabama State Parks with preparations for the opening of the park’s new lodge, which is currently under construction and expected to open later this summer.

“This partnership is about continuing to improve the guest experience while ensuring our parks remain sustainable and competitive destinations for visitors from across Alabama and beyond,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Guest Services brings decades of hospitality experience within public park systems, and we believe this collaboration will help us deliver a higher level of consistency, service and operational excellence for our guests.”

Alabama State Parks selected Guest Services through a competitive invitation-to-bid process that attracted multiple proposals from hospitality operators across the country. State Parks leadership said Guest Services stood out because of its proven track record operating within public lands and park environments while maintaining strong customer service standards and responsible property management.

Guest Services currently operates hospitality destinations within numerous state and national parks, including locations within Mount Rainier National Park, Everglades National Park, Bear Mountain State Park, and more than 18 Florida State Parks, including Wakulla Springs State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

“Our goal is to ensure Alabama State Parks continues evolving to meet the expectations of today’s guests while preserving the experiences that make our parks special,” said Matthew Capps, Director of Alabama State Parks. “We believe this partnership positions Lake Guntersville and Cheaha State Parks for long-term success and continued growth.”

Alabama State Parks will continue to own and oversee all park properties and will manage campgrounds, recreational operations and natural resources at both parks. State Parks staff will continue working alongside Guest Services to ensure the parks remain accessible, family-friendly destinations that reflect the mission and values of Alabama State Parks.

The partnership also allows Alabama State Parks to focus on long-term improvements and investments at both locations. At Lake Guntersville State Park, Alabama State Parks and Guest Services, Inc. are working together to identify opportunities for upgrades and operational improvements within the lodge and supporting facilities. At Cheaha State Park, the partnership will support the opening and long-term operation of the park’s new lodge facility located at Alabama’s highest point.

“We are honored to partner with Alabama State Parks and excited to bring our hospitality experience to Alabama for the first time,” said Laura Sherman, Vice President of Hospitality for Guest Services. “These parks are extraordinary destinations with strong leadership, dedicated staff and incredible natural resources. We look forward to working alongside Alabama State Parks to create exceptional guest experiences while preserving the character and accessibility that make these parks so special.”

To book your next stay at Lake Guntersville State Park, click here!

About Alabama State Parks

The Alabama State Parks Division, a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, manages 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water across Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountain landscapes and offer a variety of recreational opportunities including camping, lodging, hiking, golfing, fishing, nature tourism, and educational programming. Alabama State Parks primarily operates through visitor-generated revenue and partnerships that support long-term sustainability and public access. For more information, visit alapark.com.

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