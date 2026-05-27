What to Look for When Renting a Boat

By Vance Shearin/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

As summer approaches, many people start thinking about getting out on the water. Whether your plans include fishing, enjoying towed water sports, cruising along the river, or simply relaxing while anchored in a secluded cove or bay, renting a boat is a great way to enjoy time on the water without the responsibilities and costs of boat ownership.

Whether you are vacationing or simply looking to spend more time outdoors, here are some important things to consider when choosing a rental boat that is right for you.

Do Your Homework Ahead of Time

Search online for boat-rental businesses located on the body of water where you plan to recreate or near where you live. Read customer reviews and check whether the company has proper licensing and insurance. A rental business’ website can also provide valuable information about available vessels, rental policies, and safety requirements, so take time to review it before you arrive. Finally, ask friends and family for recommendations—word of mouth is often one of the best ways to find reputable rental businesses that provide great boating experiences.

Assess the Types of Boats Available

Different recreational activities require different types of vessels. Consider what type of boating experience you want before making a reservation. Do you need an open motorboat for fishing, a personal watercraft (PWC) for cruising, a kayak for paddling, a pontoon boat for relaxing with friends and family, or a vessel designed for towed water sports?

Many rental businesses offer a variety of vessel types, while others specialize in specific craft such as PWCs, pontoon boats, or sailboats. Make sure the business you choose offers the type of vessel best suited for your planned activities.

Make sure the boat you’re looking to rent matches your needs in terms of activities.

Look for Transparent Pricing

Ensure that all costs are clearly explained upfront, including fuel charges, deposits, cleaning fees, and any additional equipment rentals. If you are unsure about any fees, ask questions before signing the agreement. Nobody wants unexpected costs at the end of a great day on the water.

Inspect the Boat Before Leaving the Dock

Take a few minutes to inspect the vessel before heading out. Does the boat appear clean and well maintained? Is there any existing damage that should be documented before your rental begins?

Also, make sure the rental business points out the location and proper use of required safety equipment, including life jackets, fire extinguishers, sound-producing devices, and any other required gear.

Understand the Rental Agreement

The rental agreement is a contract between you and the boat rental business that outlines both your rights and responsibilities. Read it carefully and ask questions if anything is unclear before taking possession of the vessel.

By preparing ahead of time and asking the right questions, renting a boat can be a fun, safe, and memorable way to enjoy the water this summer. Have fun, boat responsibly, and always wear your life jacket.