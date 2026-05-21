The Thrashers Top the 3rd Virginia Birding Classic
By Max Goldman/DWR
Photos by Luca Pfeiffer/DWR
The results are in for the 3rd Annual Virginia Birding Classic—and once again, Virginia’s birding community delivered record participation and outstanding competition across the Commonwealth.
From April 15 through May 15, teams explored Virginia’s public lands in pursuit of as many bird species as possible during a 24-hour birding window. Participants identified well over 200 species during this year’s event, showcasing both the diversity of Virginia birdlife and the passion of birders across the Commonwealth. This year’s competition also continued what is quickly becoming one of the defining rivalries of the Virginia Birding Classic.
After winning the Cardinal Cup in 2025 with the Birdbrains team, Chopper Dawson returned with several returning teammates under a new team name—The Thrashers—and successfully defended the title. Meanwhile, June McDaniels and Andrew Baldelli of the Twitchers continued their remarkable consistency with another runner-up finish after winning the inaugural event in 2024.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) congratulates the winners of the 2026 Virginia Birding Classic Cardinal Cup:
1st Place — 135 Species
The Thrashers
Chopper Dawson, Ewa Greene, Todd Dixon, Allen Cumbia, and George Arnold
2nd Place — 124 Species
Twitchers
June McDaniels and Andrew Baldelli
3rd Place — 101 Species
WAYOUT
Joan Mashburn, Jim Pearson, Carol Mullen, and Evan Pannkuk
DWR would like to thank all participating teams, supporters, partners, and volunteers who helped make this year’s event another major success. The Virginia Birding Classic continues to grow each year and highlights the outstanding birding and public land opportunities available throughout Virginia.
*Note: Photo above is stock photo, not a photo of the winning VBC team.
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