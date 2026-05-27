Neev Data Achieves Dual SAP S/4HANA Cloud Certification for Content Suite

SAP Integration Certification for Neev Content Suite SAP Certified Integration with GROW and SAP SAP Certified for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Neev Content Suite is certified for both SAP S/4HANA Cloud models, positioning it among a select few globally in this category.

Achieving certification across both SAP S/4HANA Cloud deployment models reflects our focus on innovation and SAP alignment, enabling customers to move forward confidently across any cloud strategy.” — Vishal Awasthi, CEO & Founder, Neev Data

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neev Data today announced that its Content Suite has achieved dual SAP integration certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, covering both Public Edition (GROW with SAP) and Private Edition (RISE with SAP). The solution is also now listed on the SAP Certified Solutions Directory.With this milestone, Neev Content Suite is recognized as a SAP S/4HANA Cloud certified content management solution that supports integration with both deployment models. This positions Neev among a very select group of vendors globally, and potentially the only provider in the data and document management category, with certification across both environments.CERTIFICATION VALIDATION AND SCOPEThe dual certification validates that Neev Content Suite, a SAP S/4HANA Cloud certified content management solution, is deployable on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrates seamlessly with SAP S/4HANA Cloud environments. It confirms compliance with SAP standards for cloud readiness, multitenancy, and Clean Core alignment.Key validated capabilities include:-Native deployment on SAP Business Technology Platform (Cloud Foundry environment)-Application-level multitenant architecture for scalable enterprise deployments-Integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Private Edition-Alignment with SAP Clean Core principles-Compatibility with both GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP programsThese capabilities enable organizations to maintain a consistent approach to managing data and documents across hybrid and cloud SAP landscapes.A UNIQUE POSITION IN THE SAP ECOSYSTEMVery few solutions globally are certified across both SAP S/4HANA Cloud deployment models. In the domain of enterprise data and document management, this level of certification breadth is rare.This positions Neev Content Suite as a differentiated solution for organizations seeking flexibility in their SAP cloud strategy. Enterprises can adopt public, private, or hybrid cloud approaches while maintaining consistent data lifecycle management and governance.The achievement reflects Neev’s architectural approach, built to support evolving SAP landscapes without introducing additional complexity into core systems.SUPPORTING ENTERPRISE SAP TRANSFORMATIONAs enterprises transition to SAP S/4HANA, managing growing data volumes and ensuring compliance across systems remains a key challenge.Neev Content Suite supports these initiatives through capabilities such as Data Archiving, enabling organizations to move business-complete data out of transactional systems while retaining accessibility.It also enables data volume management strategies that improve system performance and reduce infrastructure costs. In addition, integrated data governance capabilities support regulatory requirements and audit readiness.ARCHITECTURE ALIGNED WITH SAP CLEAN CORENeev Content Suite is designed to align with SAP’s Clean Core approach by minimizing customizations within the ERP core while externalizing data and document management.The solution leverages SAP-native integration frameworks to connect directly with cloud storage services, eliminating the need for additional middleware layers. This supports scalable, secure, and cost-efficient data lifecycle management while maintaining compatibility with SAP applications.ABOUT NEEV DATANeev Data Corp. specializes in enterprise data and document management. With its flagship Neev Content Suite, Neev helps global enterprises implement application-aware data and document archiving workflows for active enterprise applications like S/4HANA, decommission legacy systems, reduce costs, and ensure compliance through modern, cloud-native as well as SAP-embedded solutions with best-in-class AI features. Neev Data is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified and holds SAP S/4HANA Clean Core certifications.

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