2026 Security Validation Report: Neev Data's SaaS Platform Achieves Best-in-Class RAV Score in Independent Pen Test

Neev Content Suite achieved Best in Class RAV Score by OSSTMM

Independent OSSTMM penetration testing by a Swiss security firm confirms Best-in-Class RAV score for Neev’s next gen data and document management SaaS platform.

Enterprises depend on Neev to securely retain critical data for years. This independent OSSTMM validation and Best-in-Class RAV score reinforce the security foundation they rely on.” — Vishal Awasthi, CEO & Founder, Neev Data

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neev Data today announced the results of an independent security validation of its “ Content Suite in Cloud ” SaaS platform used for enterprise data and document management, including Data Archiving . The assessment, conducted by a Switzerland-based penetration testing firm, evaluated the platform under the Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM) framework and awarded the platform a top-tier Risk Assessment Value (RAV) score.The testing initiative forms a key pillar in Neev’s broader SOC 2 compliance program, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enterprise-grade security, risk management, and regulatory readiness.INDEPENDENT SECURITY ASSESSMENTThe penetration test evaluated the security posture of Neev’s SaaS environment using the OSSTMM methodology, an internationally recognized framework for operational security testing.The assessment focused on multiple areas including:-Network security controls-Application-layer vulnerabilities-Authentication and access controls-API interfaces and service endpointsINFRASTRUCTURE EXPOSURE AND ATTACK SURFACE ANALYSISOSSTMM testing produces a Risk Assessment Value (RAV) score that quantifies the relationship between operational security controls and potential attack vectors. A higher RAV score indicates stronger resilience against real-world attack scenarios.The independent assessment confirmed that the Neev SaaS platform achieved Best-in-Class RAV performance within the evaluated environment, with no critical vulnerabilities identified during the engagement.ROLE IN SOC 2 COMPLIANCEIndependent penetration testing is a critical requirement in modern enterprise security programs and forms an essential component of SOC 2 readiness.For organizations managing sensitive enterprise data, including financial records, transactional data, and regulatory documentation, regular security validation helps ensure that systems maintain strong protection against evolving threats.Neev’s testing initiative supports several SOC 2 trust service principles, including:-Security-Availability-Risk monitoring-Access control validationARCHITECTURE CONSIDERATIONS IN ENTERPRISE ARCHIVE PLATFORMSEnterprise archive platforms often differ significantly in architecture and deployment models. These differences can influence security exposure, operational complexity, and the size of the system’s attack surface.COMMON ARCHIVE PLATFORM ARCHITECTURESEnterprise archive platforms typically follow several architectural models, each with different infrastructure and security characteristics.Legacy Archive Servers-Infrastructure model: Dedicated servers and storage infrastructure-Middleware components: Multiple servers (application, database, content server)-Infrastructure management: Requires system administration and patching-Security testing disclosure: Typically not publicly disclosed-RAV score disclosure: Not publicly disclosedCloud VM-Based Archive Platforms-Infrastructure model: Cloud-hosted virtual machines-Middleware components: VM-based archive servers and services-Infrastructure management: Requires VM and OS lifecycle management-Security testing disclosure: Typically not publicly disclosed-RAV score disclosure: Not publicly disclosedNeev SaaS Platform-Infrastructure model: Cloud-native SaaS-Middleware components: Lean service architecture-Infrastructure management: Fully managed SaaS platform-Security testing disclosure: Independent OSSTMM-based penetration test completed-RAV score disclosure: Best-in-Class RAV score made available with NDAThis architectural comparison illustrates how platform design choices such as server infrastructure requirements and middleware layers can influence the overall security posture and operational complexity of archive environments.SECURITY BY DESIGNNeev’s Content Suite platform architecture focuses on minimizing infrastructure complexity and reducing operational attack surfaces.The company’s solutions are designed to help enterprises manage large volumes of enterprise data and documents through advanced Data Volume Management capabilities while maintaining strong security and compliance controls. These capabilities support organizations addressing challenges such as:-Rapid growth of enterprise data volumes-Compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR-Long-term retention and audit requirements-Secure data lifecycle managementNeev’s platform supports a wide range of enterprise systems and applications, including SAP environments, while providing unified access, governance, and lifecycle management for archived data and documents.ABOUT NEEV DATANeev Data provides enterprise solutions for managing the lifecycle of application data and documents across modern enterprise environments. The company’s platforms help organizations optimize system performance, manage regulatory compliance, and securely retain large volumes of business-critical information across cloud and hybrid infrastructures.Neev supports organizations globally with solutions focused on data volume management, archive platforms, compliance, document automation, and legacy system decommissioning.Learn more at

Neev Content Suite in Cloud: Seamlessly Manage Enterprise Data and Documents

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