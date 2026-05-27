Frequently asked questions: Understanding the ICRC’s neutrality

No. The ICRC’s work is grounded in international humanitarian law (IHL), the body of international rules enshrined in the Geneva Conventions of 1949, designed to limit the human suffering caused by armed conflict and applicable national norms. The Geneva Conventions were adopted and ratified by all States and established essential protections for people affected by war and recognize the role of neutral humanitarian actors such as the ICRC.

States remain sovereign. The ICRC does not replace state institutions, intervene in political decision-making, or take positions on questions of legitimacy, territorial control, or governance.

At the same time, armed conflicts often involve multiple actors, including non-state armed groups. In such contexts, humanitarian organizations must engage with all parties to a conflict in order to safely reach affected populations, visit detainees, deliver assistance, and promote respect for IHL. This humanitarian dialogue is not political mediation, recognition, or interference in state affairs.

The ICRC operates with the knowledge and consent of states wherever it works and maintains dialogue with authorities at multiple levels to carry out its exclusively humanitarian mandate. Its role is not to challenge sovereignty, but to help reduce the human cost of armed conflict within the legal framework that states themselves have established under international law.