Certificates and declarations of absence: A guidance note

In its work, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) understands “missing persons” to be individuals whose families have no news of them, or who, based on reliable information, have been reported missing as a result of an armed conflict (whether international or non-international), other situations of violence, or any other situation requiring action by a neutral and independent body. A broad and inclusive definition is essential to ensure a comprehensive response that addresses the multifaceted needs of all families of missing persons. International law, particularly international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law, imposes obligations with respect to missing persons and their families. Both bodies of law seek to ensure their protection and to respond effectively to their specific needs.

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