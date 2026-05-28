Rising Property Crime Concerns Are Increasing Demand for Smart Security Technology

Smart Home Security in the palm of your hand Smart home camera footage display on a mobile phone EM System Integrators Logo

Modern systems now offer features such as remote monitoring, automated locks, and real-time alerts that provide greater control and visibility.

Homeowners are looking for systems that give them more control, awareness, and peace of mind throughout the day.” — Hector Garza, Co-Founder of EM System Integrators

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concerns about property crime are leading more homeowners to invest in smart security technology . Modern systems now offer features such as remote monitoring, automated locks, and real-time alerts that provide greater control and visibility.Industry professionals say demand for connected security systems continues to rise across residential markets.Homeowners Are Looking for Smarter and More Connected Security SolutionsConcerns surrounding property theft, package theft, and home invasions are causing more homeowners to rethink how they protect their properties.Many families are looking for stronger security solutions that provide faster alerts, better visibility, and greater control over their homes.Advancements in smart home technology have changed how homeowners approach residential security.Features such as remote surveillance access, automated door locks, motion alerts, and integrated alarm systems are becoming more common in homes across the country.“People want to stay connected to their homes no matter where they are,” says Hector Garza, Co-Founder of EM System Integrators . “Homeowners are looking for systems that give them more control, awareness, and peace of mind throughout the day.”Many security professionals say integrated smart home systems are becoming the new standard for modern residential security.Homeowners are also paying closer attention to how different technologies work together. Smart lighting, surveillance systems, climate control, and automated locks can now be managed through centralized platforms that simplify daily use and improve convenience.Remote Access and Real-Time Monitoring Continue Growing in PopularityOne of the biggest changes in residential security is the growing use of remote access technology. Homeowners can now monitor cameras , receive alerts, lock doors, and manage systems directly from smartphones or tablets.Real-time monitoring features are becoming increasingly important for homeowners who travel frequently or spend long hours away from home.“Convenience plays a major role in modern security expectations,” Hector explains. “People want immediate access to information and the ability to respond quickly if something unusual happens.”Industry professionals say this demand for accessibility is helping drive continued growth in smart home integration and connected security systems across residential markets.Smart Camera Systems Are Becoming a Major Crime Prevention ToolMore homeowners are turning to smart camera systems as concerns about theft, break-ins, and suspicious activity continue rising.Modern surveillance systems now provide real-time alerts, motion detection, remote viewing, and recorded footage that can help homeowners respond more quickly to potential threats.Visible security cameras can also help discourage criminal activity before it happens. Many homeowners are placing cameras near entry points, driveways, garages, and outdoor areas to improve visibility around the property.“Visible security cameras do more than record activity,” says Ronny Adler, Co-Founder of EM Integrators. “They can help homeowners feel more aware, more prepared, and more confident about the safety of their property.”Many homeowners are now viewing smart security technology as an important part of preventing property crime and improving home safety.As smart home technology continues advancing, security cameras are becoming more integrated with alarms, automated lighting, and remote access systems.Experts say connected security systems are expected to remain a growing priority for homeowners focused on both protection and convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.