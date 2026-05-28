How Material Quality Impacts Long-Term Home Value

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Homeowners are paying closer attention to material quality as remodeling costs continue rising.

People want remodeling projects that still look and perform well years from now” — Gil, CEO of Your Home Builders

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners are paying closer attention to material quality as remodeling costs continue rising. Contractors say durable materials can play a major role in long-term home value, maintenance costs, and overall functionality.Many families are now prioritizing longevity over short-term design trends.More Homeowners Are Prioritizing Long-Lasting Remodeling MaterialsMaterial quality has become one of the biggest conversations in modern home remodeling. Homeowners are increasingly asking questions about durability, maintenance requirements, and long-term performance before starting renovation projects.“People want remodeling projects that still look and perform well years from now,” says Gil, the CEO of Your Home Builders , a Seattle-based remodeling company. “Homeowners are becoming more careful about investing in materials that can handle daily use and provide long-term value.”Many remodeling professionals say material durability is becoming just as important as design and appearance.Kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, flooring upgrades, and basement projects often experience constant daily use. Because of this, contractors say low-quality materials may wear down faster, require more repairs, or lose their appearance much sooner than expected.Quartz Surfaces Continue Growing in Popularity for Modern RemodelsQuartz countertops and surfaces have become increasingly popular among homeowners because of their durability, low maintenance requirements, and long lifespan.Many families are choosing quartz during bathroom and kitchen renovations because the material is resistant to stains, scratches, and moisture damage.Many homeowners are choosing quartz materials because they combine long-term durability with modern design flexibility.“Quartz has become one of the most requested materials we see during kitchen remodels,” the CEO explains. “A lot of homeowners like that it looks modern while also being practical for everyday living.”Contractors say durable flooring materials , moisture-resistant products, and higher-quality cabinetry are also becoming more common as homeowners focus on creating spaces that can hold up over time.Homeowners Are Thinking More About Long-Term Investment ValueMany remodeling projects are now being viewed as long-term investments instead of short-term cosmetic upgrades. Homeowners are paying closer attention to craftsmanship, installation quality, and how materials may affect future maintenance and property value.“A remodel is not only about how the home looks today,” says the CEO of Your Home Builders. “It is also about how well those materials continue performing years down the road.”Industry professionals say quality materials and proper installation can help homeowners avoid costly future repairs and replacements.As remodeling trends continue evolving, contractors expect more homeowners to prioritize durable materials, practical design choices, and long-term functionality when planning future renovation projects.

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