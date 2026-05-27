DBIA Updates and Expands Teaming Agreement Guidance with New Design-Build Deeper Dive

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Expanded guidance offers practical tools for smarter, more strategic teaming.

DBIA’s Teaming Agreement Deeper Dive turns best practices into action, helping builders, design professionals and trade contractors create stronger, more effective teaming agreements.”
— Lee Slade, PE, DBIA, Chair of DBIA’s Teaming Agreement Subcommittee
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has released Design-Build Teaming Agreements: A Design-Build Done Right® Deeper Dive, an expanded resource that builds on DBIA’s existing teaming agreement guidance with updated recommendations, practical tools and real-world considerations for increasingly complex design-build pursuits.

The publication provides practical guidance for design-builders, designers, trade partners and Owners navigating modern design-build delivery environments. It outlines best practices for developing teaming agreements that support early alignment, transparency, risk management and long-term collaboration.

“Fair, well-structured teaming agreements are the foundation of successful design-build projects and a cornerstone of Design-Build Done Right®,” said Lee Slade, PE, DBIA, Chair of DBIA’s Teaming Agreement Subcommittee of the Design Professionals’ Advisory and Engagement Committee. “DBIA’s Deeper Dive turns best practices into action, helping builders, design professionals and trade contractors create stronger, more effective teaming agreements.”

As design-build projects become more complex, the resource emphasizes the need for teaming agreements that support smarter, more strategic collaboration beyond standard templates. The publication explains how early alignment, clearly defined expectations and proactive commercial discussions help create more cohesive, resilient project teams.

The Deeper Dive includes:
• Guidance on 12 essential elements every teaming agreement should address
• Interactive checklists and term sheet tools
• Organizational structure examples and pursuit timelines
• Risk management and insurance considerations
• Suggested alignment and vetting questions for potential teaming partners

The resource also highlights the DBIA 580 Teaming Agreement contract as a preferred starting point for developing fair, effective teaming arrangements consistent with Design-Build Done Right® principles. Additional checklists and alignment tools help teams structure stronger, more effective teaming relationships.

The multi-year effort was led by DBIA’s Teaming Agreement Subcommittee of the Design Professionals’ Advisory and Engagement Committee and included input from several DBIA groups, including the Education and Contracts Committees.

Design-Build Teaming Agreements: A Design-Build Done Right® Deeper Dive and accompanying appendices are now available through the DBIA Bookstore.

Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
elooney@dbia.org
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Design-Build Institute of America elooney@dbia.org
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The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

Design-Build Institute of America

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