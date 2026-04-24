DBIA Earns Multiple Stevie® Awards for Communications Excellence
Honors include Gold and Silver awards recognizing leadership, strategic communications and content excellence
DBIA’s recognitions include:
• Gold Stevie® Award: Danielle Hall; Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Executive of the Year
• Gold Stevie® Award: 2025 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award winner, William E. Reifsteck II, FDBIA, CRIS; Public Service & Activism Video category
• Silver Stevie® Award: Erin Looney; Communications Professional of the Year
• Silver Stevie® Award: Fred Yi; Communications Professional of the Year
• Silver Stevie® Award: The Design-Build Delivers Podcast; Business Podcast category
These honors reflect DBIA’s continued investment in a strategic, integrated communications approach designed to deliver timely, relevant and actionable insights to Owners and industry professionals across the design-build community.
Over the past three years, DBIA has strengthened its communications efforts by aligning content across platforms, expanding its reach through multimedia channels and focusing on the information needs of decision makers in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. This work includes the continued growth and evolution of The Design-Build Delivers Podcast, as well as high-quality multimedia storytelling that highlights leaders across the design-build industry.
Judges praised DBIA’s approach as “tightly focused and clearly positioned for decision makers,” noting the organization’s “disciplined programming approach” and ability to prioritize “quality over quantity while getting to the heart of the ‘why.’”
“These recognitions reflect DBIA’s commitment to delivering clear, relevant and actionable information to the design-build community,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO of DBIA. “Our communications team continues to elevate how we connect with Owners and industry professionals, ensuring they have the insights needed to deliver successful projects.”
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration across a wide range of categories, with more than 250 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
DBIA will continue to build on this momentum, advancing its role as a trusted resource for Owners and industry leaders and supporting the successful delivery of design-build projects nationwide.
About the Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, among others. The competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
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