Ethermed Launches Ethermed Online: A Modern Authorization Workspace Built for Speed to Value

Ethermed’s AI platform automates prior authorization workflows invisibly within existing clinical systems, reducing administrative burden and accelerating patient care.

New platform enables care teams to achieve operational impact in weeks, not years.

Teams can start working immediately: managing cases, viewing clinical determinations, and generating audit-ready documentation, while we build toward deeper automation in the background.” — Dan Friedman, CEO and Founder of Ethermed

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethermed, a leader in AI-driven prior authorization automation, today announced the general availability of Ethermed Online, a modern interface that gives care teams direct access to the company's NextGen AI Platform. The launch marks a significant step forward in Ethermed's mission to eliminate the administrative burden of prior authorizations while accelerating time to value for healthcare organizations.Ethermed Online was built to address a persistent industry challenge: lengthy implementation cycles that delay ROI. While many healthcare technology deployments require 9–12 months before organizations see results, Ethermed Online enables customers to begin processing authorizations and achieving measurable impact within a 12-week onboarding window."Too many organizations are stuck waiting for perfect interoperability before they can modernize their authorization workflows," said Dan Friedman, CEO and Founder of Ethermed. "With Ethermed Online, teams can start working immediately: managing cases, viewing clinical determinations, and generating audit-ready documentation, while we build toward deeper automation in the background."A Centralized Workspace for Authorization Teams:Ethermed Online consolidates all incoming authorizations into a single organized view, whether they originate from email, EMR connections, or direct file uploads. This eliminates inbox-driven workflows and gives teams real-time visibility into every case.Key capabilities include:Centralized case management: All incoming authorizations appear in one dashboard, prioritized by status and urgency, replacing scattered email and spreadsheet workflows.Advanced search and navigation: Teams can search by patient, Order ID, status, location, or assigned user to quickly locate cases within high-volume environments.One-click case assignment: Staff can assign cases to themselves or colleagues, creating clear ownership and balanced workloads across teams.Clinical determination with confidence scoring: The platform surfaces Ethermed's AI-driven determination (Likely Approval, Likely Denial, or Uncertain) along with a confidence percentage and guideline-backed summary, providing immediate clarity on next steps.Intake form auto-fill: Submission requirements are automatically populated using NLP to extract structured data from referral packets, reducing manual data entry and transcription errors.Audit-ready PDF generation: With a single click, users can download a fully formatted, guideline-linked document that captures the clinical reasoning behind a determination. This supports portal submissions, audits, and payer communications.Document upload and case enrichment: Users can add supplemental clinical notes or supporting materials directly to a case, allowing the system to re-evaluate determinations without starting from scratch.Designed for Immediate Value, Built for Future Automation:Ethermed Online reflects the company's "invisibly uplifting" philosophy: automation handles the complexity behind the scenes while users interact with a clean, intuitive workspace. The platform is built on Ethermed's NextGen architecture, which combines deterministic rules, AI-driven clinical reasoning, and real-time policy synchronization across 130+ payers.Organizations adopting Ethermed Online can begin with the centralized workspace and expand into deeper integrations as their automation maturity grows. These include EMR connections, API-based submissions, and clearinghouse connectivity.About Ethermed:Ethermed eliminates the manual work behind prior authorizations by transforming how requests are prepared, documented, and submitted. The platform works within the systems providers and payors already use, processing authorizations in an average of 3.9 seconds with a 91% first-pass completion rate. Learn more at www.ethermed.ai

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