Ethermed Now Available on athenahealth Marketplace, Bringing AI-Powered Prior Auth Automation to athenaOne Users

Ethermed and athenahealth partner to bring AI-powered prior auth automation into the athenaOne platform.

Ethermed's AI platform now integrates with athenaOne, automating 89% of prior auth workflows with a 91% first-pass success rate—no new systems required.

This integration with athenahealth means providers can now automate prior auth work without leaving the system they already use every day.” — Dan Friedman, CEO and Founder of Ethermed

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethermed, a leader in AI-driven prior authorization automation, today announced that its platform is now available on the athenahealth Marketplace . The integration allows athenahealth customers to access Ethermed's automation capabilities directly within athenaOne, streamlining prior authorizations without requiring new systems or workflow changes.As a Marketplace partner, Ethermed joins athenahealth's curated ecosystem of healthcare technology solutions designed to help providers improve operational efficiency and patient care."Prior authorization remains one of the most time-consuming administrative burdens in healthcare," said Dan Friedman, CEO and Founder of Ethermed. "This integration with athenahealth means providers can now automate that work without leaving the system they already use every day. There's no learning curve, no disruption, just faster and more accurate authorizations running behind the scenes."Automation That Works Within Existing Workflows:Ethermed connects directly to athenaOne and uses data already generated in the provider's environment to move prior authorizations from intake to submission. The platform combines structured and unstructured clinical data to auto-fill, validate, and submit requests in real time, removing the manual steps typically placed on clinical and clerical staff.Key outcomes for athenahealth customers include:89% of administrative prior authorization workflows automated, eliminating repetitive manual tasks91% first-pass, single-touch success rate, reducing back-and-forth with payersFaster turnaround times, accelerating approvals and improving patient access to careFewer avoidable denials, with submissions validated and aligned with payer requirements before they go outStaff capacity reclaimed, allowing teams to redirect hours each week toward higher-value workThe integration requires no lengthy implementation or workflow redesign. Organizations can begin seeing measurable improvements quickly while maintaining consistency and compliance across all authorization requests.About the athenahealth Marketplace:The athenahealth Marketplace is a curated set of integrated offerings designed to help healthcare providers improve clinical and financial outcomes. Partners in the Marketplace have completed compatibility testing with athenaOne and meet athenahealth's standards for data security and performance.About Ethermed:Ethermed eliminates the manual work behind prior authorizations by transforming how requests are prepared, documented, and submitted. The platform works within the systems providers already use, processing authorizations in an average of 3.9 seconds with a 91% first-pass completion rate. Learn more at www.ethermed.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.