AI Skills Fest 2026 Brings Practical AI Training

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America Running alongside the global Microsoft AI Skills Fest initiative from June 8–12, the ONLC sessions help business users, IT leaders, and decision-makers understand how AI tools are changing everyday work.

ONLC Training joins Microsoft AI Skills Fest 2026 with free sessions on Copilot, Excel automation, AI governance, and certification opportunities.

Combining free events, Microsoft learning resources, certification opportunities, and hands-on training helps people start building useful AI skills immediately” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training announced its participation in Microsoft AI Skills Fest 2026 with a series of free instructor-led sessions focused on practical AI workflows, Microsoft Copilot tools, and enterprise AI governance. Running alongside the global Microsoft AI Skills Fest initiative from June 8–12, the ONLC sessions help business users, IT leaders, and decision-makers understand how AI tools are changing everyday work.The event series combines demonstrations, workflow examples, and expert instruction to help attendees move beyond AI experimentation into practical adoption. Each session also connects participants to Microsoft’s AI Skills Navigator and curated learning paths for continued development after the event.“Businesses are moving quickly from curiosity about AI to real implementation questions,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “People want to know how these tools improve productivity, how to govern them responsibly, and what skills their teams need next. AI Skills Fest gives organizations a practical starting point.”FREE AI SESSION DEMONSTRATES THE FUTURE OF EXCELOne featured session, Excel Takes Action! Using “Edit in Copilot” and Copilot Cowork in Excel, takes place June 9 and explores how Microsoft’s newest AI capabilities are transforming spreadsheet workflows.Microsoft recently introduced Edit in Copilot and Copilot Cowork for Excel. Edit in Copilot lets users describe tasks in plain language — such as building formulas, restructuring data, or generating summaries — and applies the changes directly inside the workbook. Copilot Cowork acts more like a collaborator, helping assemble reports, coordinate work across files, and produce workbook outputs from a single request.During the free 90-minute session, ONLC instructors will demonstrate how professionals can shift from manually building spreadsheets to describing the outcome they want instead. The session is designed for knowledge workers who regularly create reports, clean data, and analyze information in Excel.AI GOVERNANCE AND CERTIFICATION OPPORTUNITIESA second featured event, Governing with the New E7 License and Demonstration of Cowork Agents, takes place June 11 and examines Microsoft’s newly introduced M365 E7 “Frontier Suite.” The session explores the governance challenges surrounding autonomous AI agents, including data protection, identity management, and AI security concerns as organizations expand AI adoption.As part of Microsoft AI Skills Fest 2026, participants who complete eligible Microsoft learning playlists can also earn a voucher for 100% off a select Microsoft Certification exam — approximately a $165 value — along with a verified Credly digital badge that can be shared on LinkedIn. ONLC instructors will guide attendees toward the available learning paths and explain how to qualify during each session.“Organizations are trying to build AI capability quickly while still giving employees a structured learning path,” Williamson added. “Combining free events, Microsoft learning resources, certification opportunities, and hands-on training helps people start building useful AI skills immediately.”In addition to the free webinar series, ONLC Training offers instructor-led AI courses for individuals, developers, business professionals, and enterprise teams seeking deeper hands-on learning. ONLC provides both public AI training classes and customized private group training tailored to organizational goals.AI Skills Fest 2026 sessions are free to attend, though registration is required. Additional information about ONLC’s AI webinar series and instructor-led AI training courses is available at www.onlc.com/ai-skills-fest-2026 or by calling 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering instructor-led classes online and at over 100 locations across North America. ONLC provides training for individuals, businesses, and government organizations across a wide range of technologies including Microsoft, AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and business applications. Training solutions include public classes, private group training, and customized learning programs tailored for organizations of all sizes. More information is available at www.onlc.com

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