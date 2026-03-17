ITIL 5 Foundation Training Prepares Teams for AI Era

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training launches a three-day ITIL certification course helping professionals align digital service management, governance, and AI-driven innovation

ITIL Version 5 Foundation gives teams a practical framework to connect digital strategy, service management, governance, and AI-driven innovation” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes digital business operations, ONLC Training announces its new ITIL Version 5 Foundation certification course, a three-day ITIL training program designed to help professionals understand digital product and service lifecycles in an AI-native world.This ITIL certification training equips professionals responsible for digital services with practical knowledge to manage value, governance, service relationships, and continual improvement in today’s fast-moving environment.“Organizations are moving quickly to integrate AI and modern digital practices into their service environments,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “ITIL Version 5 Foundation gives teams a practical framework to connect digital strategy, service management, governance, and AI-driven innovation so they can create measurable value in today’s evolving business landscape.”BUILD ITIL CERTIFICATION SKILLS FOR DIGITAL SERVICE MANAGEMENTThe course introduces key concepts of digital product and service management, including service offerings, value co-creation, cost and risk, and measurable outcomes. Participants learn how the ITIL Product and Service Lifecycle supports modern operating models and drives business results.Students also explore service relationships such as user experience, service quality, and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), gaining clarity on how providers and consumers work together to improve performance and customer satisfaction.APPLY THE ITIL VALUE SYSTEM AND GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORKA core focus of this ITIL Foundation certification course is the ITIL Value System, including guiding principles, governance, the value chain, management practices, and continual improvement. Attendees learn how governance supports decision-making while enabling innovation.The curriculum also covers key principles such as focusing on value, working iteratively with feedback, collaborating across teams, and optimizing and automating, along with value stream mapping and the four dimensions of service management.SAVE OVER $1,000 WITH ITIL CERTIFICATION TRAINING BUNDLESONLC offers an ITIL certification training bundle for professionals advancing beyond the foundation level. The bundle includes the ITIL Version 5 Foundation course, a Practice Manager–level course—either ITIL Monitor, Support and Fulfill or ITIL Plan, Implement and Control—and two exam vouchers.Purchased separately, these components total more than $5,000. With ONLC’s bundled price of $3,490, professionals can save over $1,000 while accelerating their path to advanced ITIL certification.MODERN ITIL TRAINING FOR AI-DRIVEN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATIONITIL Version 5 builds on ITIL4 while expanding its focus on AI-enabled services and modern governance models. ITIL4 certifications remain valid, and professionals who hold ITIL4 Foundation can continue into advanced modules within the updated framework.“The new ITIL framework reflects how organizations operate today,” Williamson added. “Digital services, automation, governance, and AI are closely connected. This course helps professionals manage those relationships effectively.”The three-day ITIL training course includes official courseware, the ITIL eBook, and an exam voucher. There are no prerequisites.FLEXIBLE ITIL TRAINING OPTIONS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND TEAMS FlexibleONLC offers ITIL Version 5 Foundation training classes in public, instructor-led sessions delivered online and at training centers, with private training available for organizations.To learn more about ITIL certification training, view class schedules, or explore bundle options, visit:or call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering courses online and at over 100 locations across North America. Serving both individuals and organizations, ONLC delivers up-to-date curriculum and expert instruction to help clients stay competitive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Customized training solutions are available for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit www.onlc.com

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