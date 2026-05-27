Visiting Aircraft Departing Early

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – There will be multiple visiting aircraft departing from the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont, earlier than usual tomorrow, May 28, 2026, between 5 and 7 a.m.

Periodically, military aircraft stop at the 158th Fighter Wing before continuing to their final destination, which may result in flight activity outside of normal operating hours.

For more information, please contact Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil