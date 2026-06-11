Powering the European Energy Transition

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Zevvy Pioneers Scalable White-Label Infrastructure for Energy Community Billing

HORW, SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the European energy landscape shifts from centralized generation to distributed, community-led models, Swiss energy-tech startup zevvy is setting a new standard for scalability. In June, the company announced the launch of zevvy EasyBill, a comprehensive white-label billing platform built specifically to empower large energy providers and energy communities to navigate the new era of renewables.The energy transition faces a critical bottleneck: the disparity between ambitious solar, wind, and hydro targets and the archaic, fragmented billing systems currently used by utility providers. zevvy EasyBill removes this hurdle by providing a high-performance, fully branded digital infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into existing utility portfolios."The transition to a renewable-first energy model is only possible if the underlying technology is frictionless," says Andreas M. Rüegger, Business Development Lead at zevvy. "We are pioneering a future where solar and wind are the norm, not the exception. zevvy EasyBill gives energy providers the tools they need to manage this complexity, maintain their brand identity, and drastically reduce the operational burden of supporting thousands of decentralized energy participants."Following a series of successful deployments in Switzerland, zevvy is now scaling its operations across Europe. The company currently has active pilot projects in Germany for "Mieterstrom" and "Energy Sharing," and is extending its footprint into the Netherlands and Ireland, demonstrating the platform’s adaptability to diverse regulatory frameworks.Zevvy will present its plattform and the new zevvy EasyBill to select partners and utility leaders at the Smarter E Europe 2026 conference in Munich.About zevvyZevvy is a Swiss-based technology company providing an open, high-performance platform for energy and utility billing. By automating complex data processes, zevvy empowers energy communities and utilities to scale their operations efficiently and drive the transition to a sustainable energy future.

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