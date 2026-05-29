Bee Setups Pricing Eliminates Stacked Design and PM Fees as Operators Push Back on Industry Costs

Recent Bee Setups Project

Single-Contract Bee Setups Cost Structure Consolidates Furnishing Spend Under One Transparent Fee in a Category Long Defined by Layered Charges

here is a real cost-to-value problem in this category. Operators come to us after experiencing the layered-fee model elsewhere.” — John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships, Bee Setups

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee Setups , the nationwide short-term rental (STR) furnishing and design company, today reinforced its commitment to a flat-fee Bee Setups pricing model in a category where stacked charges across design, project management, and installation labor remain the industry norm. The Bee Setups cost structure consolidates the full cost of a furnished property under a single contract, eliminating the line-item surprises that have driven operator frustration as the STR market has matured.Most professional STR furnishing engagements in the United States carry separate fees for interior design, separate fees for project management, and separate hourly or per-day charges for installation labor. For a mid-tier furnishing project, these layered costs commonly add tens of thousands of dollars to what operators initially understood as the project budget, with much of the spread concentrated in fees rather than physical goods delivered to the property."There is a real cost-to-value problem in this category," said John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships at Bee Setups. "Operators come to us after experiencing the layered-fee model elsewhere and the Bee Setups reviews we hear at that point all sound similar. Clients say they spent more on coordination than on the furniture they actually received. That is the problem the Bee Setups pricing structure was built to solve."What the Flat-Fee Bee Setups Cost Model CoversUnder the Bee Setups pricing structure, a single contracted fee covers the design phase, procurement, logistics, installation labor, and project management oversight through the duration of the engagement. Owners receive a line-by-line purchasing list that details every item, quantity, and unit price alongside design renderings before procurement begins. Operators retain the ability to add, edit, or remove items from the list, giving them full visibility into the cost composition before any goods are ordered."Transparency drives trust, and trust drives repeat business," Stevens said. "Bee Setups success stories from clients consistently point to the same thing. They saw exactly what their money was buying before we moved a single piece of furniture. That is not the standard practice in this category. It should be."Industry Context and Operator BehaviorThe flat-fee Bee Setups cost model has gained relevance as the STR operator base has shifted in composition. First-time hosts increasingly require predictable upfront costs to model their property economics. Larger arbitrage and syndication operators, often deploying capital under growth equity or private equity mandates, require fee transparency for internal reporting and limited-partner communication. Both populations increasingly resist pricing structures that obscure how much of their budget reaches the property itself.Beyond the flat-fee structure, Bee Setups has expanded financial flexibility for clients through financing options that reduce the initial capital outlay required to launch a fully furnished property. The company also maintains manufacturer warranty coverage on all furniture, an item that has historically been difficult for operators to enforce across independent purchasing channels.Why the Bee Setups Pricing Approach Drives Repeat BusinessThe pricing approach is also a strategic choice tied to long-term operator retention. Bee Setups serves a growing share of repeat clients who furnish second and third properties after their initial engagement. The predictable Bee Setups cost structure is a substantial driver of that pattern, and the Bee Setups reviews from repeat clients consistently cite pricing transparency as a primary reason for returning."The math has to work for the operator the second time as well as the first time," Stevens added. "When pricing is transparent, repeat business takes care of itself. The Bee Setups success stories that matter most are the ones where the second property is bigger than the first."About Bee SetupsBee Setups is a nationwide furnishing and design company serving short-term rentals, midterm rentals, and personal residences across all 50 states. The company's in-house design team builds every layout around the three metrics that drive STR revenue: listing click-through rate, average daily rate, and occupancy. Four service packages cover studio condos through luxury estates, with professional photography on the Luxury package. All furniture comes with manufacturer warranty, and financing is available. For more information, visit beesetups.com.

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