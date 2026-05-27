Bee Setups Marks Nationwide Furnishing Footprint as Demand for Professional STR Design Accelerates Through 2026

Bee Setups Project in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Company Reports 100 Percent Year-Over-Year Growth as Operators Seek Single-Source Design and Furnishing Partners Across All 50 States

Operators are no longer comparing furnishing decisions to a Pinterest board. They are comparing them to revenue.” — John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships, Bee Setups

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee Setups , the nationwide short-term rental (STR) furnishing and design company, today marked a milestone of growth and nationwide expansion as professional STR design demand continues to accelerate into 2026. The company, which serves short-term rental operators, midterm rental hosts, and personal residence owners across all 50 states, reported 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth from 2024 through 2025, driven by rising operator demand for end-to-end furnishing services that consolidate design, procurement, logistics, and installation under a single accountable provider.The growth comes against a backdrop of intensifying competition in the short-term rental market, where supply continues to expand and listing performance varies widely between properties in the same submarket. Operators increasingly view professional furnishing as a revenue strategy rather than a discretionary upgrade, with design quality directly influencing listing click-through rates (CTR), average daily rates ($ADR), and occupancy (OCC%) across Airbnb and other rental platforms."Operators are no longer comparing furnishing decisions to a Pinterest board. They are comparing them to revenue," said John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships at Bee Setups. "Every design decision we make is built around the three metrics that drive listing performance, and the Bee Setups reviews we hear from clients consistently reflect that difference in the first 90 days of bookings."Bee Setups Success Stories Span the Full Operator SpectrumBee Setups success stories now span the full operator spectrum, from first-time hosts furnishing a single property through large arbitrage and syndication groups deploying capital under growth equity and private equity mandates. The company's four service packages cover studio condos through luxury estates, with professional photography included on the Luxury package and distributed install crews handling on-site execution in every state where Bee Setups operates.That breadth has become a defining attribute of the company's positioning. Most furnishing providers concentrate on a narrow segment, either boutique design for high-end owners or volume-driven outfits serving budget operators. Bee Setups operates across both ends and the middle.A Single-Source Model in a Fragmented MarketBee Setups operates as a vertically integrated furnishing partner, combining in-house design, supplier relationships, procurement, logistics, and installation under one team. The model is intended to eliminate the coordination burden and common operator frustrations that arise when property owners assemble their own combination of designers, freelance shoppers, and independent installers."Across our Bee Setups reviews, the consistent theme is not just the design quality," Stevens said. "It is the time clients do not lose chasing three or four vendors to deliver what we deliver under one contract. The consolidation benefit is what shows up in the testimonials over and over."Beyond design and installation, the company has expanded supporting services that reduce friction for property owners, including manufacturer warranties on all furniture, financing options for clients managing initial capital outlay, and a curated supplier network that includes off-catalog and trade-only sources not available to the general public.Outlook for 2026 and BeyondBee Setups expects continued expansion in 2026, with planned investments in operational infrastructure, expanded service coverage, and the launch of a direct-to-consumer furniture package line later this year designed for operators seeking a self-service path into professional STR setup."The market is maturing in front of us," Stevens added. "We are building the company to serve operators across every scale, from someone furnishing their first cabin to portfolio operators deploying institutional capital. That breadth is the next chapter of the Bee Setups story."About Bee SetupsBee Setups is a nationwide furnishing and design company serving short-term rentals, midterm rentals, and personal residences across all 50 states. The company's in-house design team builds every layout around the three metrics that drive STR revenue: listing click-through rate, average daily rate, and occupancy. Four service packages cover studio condos through luxury estates, with professional photography on the Luxury package. All furniture comes with manufacturer warranty, and financing is available. For more information, visit beesetups.com.

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