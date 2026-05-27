Introducing Multiplayer’s Debugging Agent for Developers

Multiplayer

Connect Claude Code (or your favorite coding agent) to production and fix application bugs automatically

Observability tools show you the smoke, but when you’re working with sampled or missing data, you can’t find the fire. Multiplayer runs next to your coding agent to fix application bugs in real time.” — Thomas Johnson

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI coding assistants are great at writing code, but without runtime visibility, they can’t fix bugs in production as they happen. When bugs do happen, developers are stuck doing what they always do: opening a Datadog or Sentry dashboard to grep through logs and look at stack traces. Then, they realize the telemetry they need has been sampled out or they are missing crucial information - like request/response content and headers from deep within their system.Today, we’re launching the Multiplayer debugging agent , purpose-built for developers working with coding agents. Multiplayer captures all the data observability tools miss. We correlate sessions and cache them locally to ensure we send only the data coding agents need. Our debugging agent manages the whole process from bug identified to bug fixed: data gathering, intelligent triage and issue deduplication, coding agent prompting, PR creation and user notification.“Observability tools show you the smoke, but when you’re working with sampled data or missing things like request/response content and headers, you can’t find the fire,” said Thomas Johnson, CTO of Multiplayer. “We got tired of grepping through logs, dealing with missing data and ‘PR slop’ from observability and error management tools that lack real runtime context. We built Multiplayer to be a debugging companion that runs next to your coding agent so you can fix application bugs as they happen.”Benefits of Multiplayer: Plug and play with your own agent : we run locally right next to your favorite coding agent so you can fix application bugs in production. Better data for coding agents and humans : APMs heavily sample and miss critical content. We capture and correlate deep, unsampled data across your entire system, giving your agent the complete runtime picture.- Local-first and secure: run Multiplayer right next to your coding agent. We cache sessions locally and send data only when we identify a new issue.- Intelligent issue triage and deduplication: we filter for high-priority bugs and group identical errors locally. You get one high-quality, merge-ready fix for critical issues, instead of an avalanche of duplicate PRs for the same bug.We built Multiplayer because developers want self-healing systems, not just more alerts and dashboards. If you are already using an AI agent to write your code, Multiplayer gives it the data it needs to fix application bugs in production when they break. You can get started in just a couple of minutes by copy/pasting one command line into your terminal.About Multiplayer:Multiplayer is the debugging agent for developers. We connect your favorite coding agent directly to production to fix application bugs automatically. Multiplayer runs securely and locally alongside tools like Claude Code, Codex, and Copilot. From there, it feeds your agent the full-stack, auto-correlated, and unsampled data and context observability tools miss. Operating with a secure, local-first approach, we intelligently deduplicate issues to eliminate review fatigue. Multiplayer replaces log grepping and “PR slop” with a handful of high-quality, automated pull requests.Get a demo today: https://www.multiplayer.app/

Multiplayer Demo

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