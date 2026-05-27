New Madrid License Office Set to Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the temporary closure of the license office in New Madrid. This office is located at 341 US Highway 61 and will close at the end of business on Thursday, May 28.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Malden License Office – 1112 N Douglas

• Dexter License Office – 119 Vine Street

• Sikeston License Office – 1213 S Main Street

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

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