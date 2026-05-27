Veteran wellness through community and purpose

Veteran wellness remains essential in our community, and organizations like Team RWB are working to address it through connection, movement and purpose.

Team Red, White and Blue (Team RWB) Executive Director Michael Sullivan visited Washington, D.C., to participate in a health and wellness symposium focused on Veteran community. While he was in town, he dropped by VA to discuss the challenges Veterans face after leaving military service and how community-based wellness can help ease the transition.

Sullivan explained that Team RWB was founded during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars after co-founder Mike Erwin recognized many Veterans were struggling with what Sullivan described as “transition drift,” the sudden loss of structure, purpose and community that often comes after separating from the military.

Team RWB was created to fill that gap by building local communities centered around physical activity and social connection. The organization hosts free events, including runs, walks, fitness activities and wellness challenges that are open not only to Veterans, but also active duty service members, Guard and Reserve members, military families and civilian supporters.

Sullivan emphasized that wellness is not about extreme fitness or recreating military physical training. Instead, he said consistent movement—even something as simple as a 40-minute walk with friends—can have a major impact on both physical and mental health.

Beyond physical health, Sullivan said Team RWB focuses on helping Veterans rediscover identity and purpose after service. Rather than viewing Veterans as broken or in need of fixing, he believes Veterans should be seen as valuable contributors with leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills developed during their time in uniform.

“We don’t victimize the Veteran,” Sullivan said. “Your service gave you incredible skills. Our job is to provide opportunities for Veterans to continue serving, connecting and growing.”