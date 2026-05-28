A life of service continues at the Humble VA clinic

From the barracks to the exam room: How a physician assistant is giving back to Veterans

When Stewart Miller walks into the Humble VA Clinic each morning, he carries with him something most health care providers simply can’t offer their patients: 27 years of shared military experiences.

Miller is a physician assistant (PA) at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center’s Humble Clinic, but his story begins long before he picked up a stethoscope at VA. In 1987, he enlisted in the Army. By the time he hung up his uniform in 2014, the once young private had risen to the rank of major, served as a jumpmaster, treated burn victims at one of the Army’s most elite treatment facilities, and spent four years providing medical care at the White House. He spent 13 years as an enlisted soldier before commissioning as an officer and serving another 14 years—a path that gives him a rare, ground-level perspective.

“I’ve been where these Veterans have been,” Miller said. “I’ve slept in the field, I’ve served in airborne and cavalry units, I’ve dealt with the physical and mental demands of military life. When a Veteran walks into my exam room at VA, there’s an understanding between us that doesn’t need a lot of explanation.”

A soldier first

Miller enlisted as a medic, then expanded his skills, becoming an orthopedic technician and later a licensed vocational nurse. It was during those early years that the seeds of his future were planted—not by a textbook but by his experience caring for soldiers.

“Caring for my fellow soldiers was always a privilege,” he said.

Miller’s military assignments read like a highlight reel of service medicine or simply an extraordinary career in military medicine. He served in fixed-facility and mobile field hospitals, deployed with a forward surgical team and served across airborne, cavalry, infantry and aviation units. A master parachutist and air assault qualified, Miller’s expertise spans family medicine, emergency medicine, aviation medicine and executive medicine. He also served as a clinical coordinator and educator for the Army’s Physician Assistant Program.

Then came an assignment unlike any other.

Four years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

In 2008, Miller was selected to serve as part of the White House medical unit and support the health and readiness of the President and White House staff, first under President George W. Bush and then under President Barack Obama. It was a distinction earned by only a handful of military medical professionals and one that Miller describes with humility.

“Serving in the White House was a tremendous honor and an incredible experience,” he said. “I was surrounded by excellence at every level. It really reminds you what is possible when you hold yourself to the highest standard.”

Finding his way to VA

After retiring from the Army in 2014 following 27 years of military service, Miller put his skills to work in a local emergency room. It was good work, meaningful work…but something was missing.

Then a friend suggested something that would change the direction of his post-military career entirely: Have you thought about VA?

“The idea of caring for my fellow Veterans resonated with me immediately,” Miller said. “These are my people. We speak the same language. I knew I could offer them something special.”

He was right. Veterans open up to Miller in ways that can be harder to achieve in other health care settings. He has lived the enlisted experience and the officer experience. He understands the culture, the humor, the unspoken weight that many Veterans carry. That shared foundation builds trust, and trust in medicine can be the difference between a patient who engages fully in their care and one who slips through the cracks.

“When Veterans know you’ve been there and that you’ve done what they’ve done, they talk to you differently,” Miller shared. “They’re more honest. They tell you what’s really going on. And when I can get the full picture, I can give them better care.”

The patch wall: a clinic transformed by pride

Veterans stepping into the lobby of the Humble VA clinic will notice something that sets it apart from any ordinary waiting room. Covering a prominent wall is a growing, colorful display of military unit patches, each one brought in by a Veteran who was treated there. It was Miller’s idea.

“I wanted Veterans to walk in and immediately feel that this place belongs to them,” he explained. “Every patch on that wall represents a story, a unit, a shared sacrifice. When a Veteran sees their patch up there and sees the patch of someone who served alongside them, it creates a connection. It says: you are seen here. You belong here.”

The display has become a point of pride for the HumbleVA Clinic and a genuine conversation starter. Veterans are constantly stopping to scan the patches, pointing out their own unit’s insignia, sharing stories with staff and with each other. In a healthcare environment where engagement can be difficult, the patch wall has become something quietly powerful.

Sick call: a small change with a big impact

Miller’s instinct for understanding Veterans extends beyond the exam room and into the very language the clinic uses.

When the Humble clinic reconsidered the name of its walk-in service, Miller championed a change that might seem minor on paper but has proven remarkably effective in practice: renaming the service from “Walk-In Clinic” to Sick Call. For anyone who has served, those two words carry immediate, intuitive meaning. Sick Call is the military tradition, the designated time when soldiers report for medical attention. Every service member knows it.

“Veterans hear ‘Sick Call’ and they immediately understand what it is and how it works,” Miller said. “It connects to their military experience. It removes confusion and it makes the process feel familiar and accessible.”

The results have been tangible. Since the name change, the number of Veterans arriving without appointments for routine issues has decreased substantially, making a meaningful improvement for clinic flow and, ultimately, for the quality of care every patient receives. The protocol he helped develop has since become a model for how the clinic manages walk-in care.

It is a signature example of what happens when a provider truly understands the population they serve.

A message to Veterans

For all his credentials and accomplishments, perhaps the most important thing Stewart Miller does at the Humble VA clinic is simply showing up every day as a passionate advocate for Veterans who may be hesitant to seek care.

He has heard stories of frustrations and experiences that have left some Veterans reluctant to seek or return to VA care. He takes those concerns seriously. And he has a direct message for any Veterans on the fence about using VA healthcare.

“Don’t listen to negative stories. Come in and experience us yourself,” he said. “If you’ve had a bad experience in the past, I’m asking you to give us a chance. You deserve these benefits. You have earned them. And it is our genuine honor to care for you.”

For Miller, that honor is personal.

“I am proud to work at VA. I am proud of my military service. And I am proud of every Veteran who walks through our doors in Humble,” he added. “This isn’t just a job for me. These are my brothers and sisters. Caring for them is a privilege I don’t take lightly… not for a single day.”

The patches on the wall keep multiplying. The Sick Call line keeps moving. And physician assistant Stewart Miller—a private turned medic, a medic turned PA, a soldier turned healer—keeps showing up.

Some callings are chosen. Some are earned. His was both.