Warrior University opens the door to $20,000 Veteran business grants

Editor’s note: Sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program

For Veteran entrepreneurs ready to compete for serious capital, Warrior Rising’s Warrior University program is the next step. The summer session runs June 9–10, and applications are open now.

Warrior University is the advanced training program inside Warrior Rising’s full track for military-connected entrepreneurs. It is the bridge between learning the fundamentals and earning the right to pitch.

Completion of Warrior University is one of the requirements to compete in a Warrior Rising Business Shower, where selected Veteran founders pitch their companies for grants of up to $20,000 in non-dilutive funding.

Why this matters

Most Veteran entrepreneurs do not need another business class. They need a clear path from idea to traction to capital, taught by people who have served and who have built.

Warrior University delivers that path: two focused evenings of instruction designed to sharpen your business model, your communication and your readiness to compete. It’s open to Veterans, active duty service members, Guard and Reserve members, military spouses and immediate family members who are ready to take their business to the next level.

Recent Business Shower winners include Veteran founders building in defense manufacturing, financial services, legal tech and consumer products. Each won $20,000 or more to reinvest directly into their company.

Program details

Program name: Warrior University

Dates: June 9–10, 2026

Format: Two evening virtual sessions

Where: Live on Zoom (sessions are recorded), 5 p.m. Eastern

Cost: Free

Deadline to apply: June 6, 2026

What you get

Advanced business development training created by Veteran entrepreneurs and subject matter experts who can conduct in-depth analyses.

Eligibility to apply for a Business Shower, where selected founders compete for grants up to $20,000.

Access to Warrior Rising’s full network of coaches, masterclasses, office hours and Veteran founder community.

Who can apply?

Veterans, active duty service members, and Guard and Reserve members

Military spouses and immediate family members

Those enrolled in or who have completed Warrior Academy



Slots are limited and the Business Shower pipeline is competitive. Veterans who are serious about pitching for grant capital should apply early.

About Warrior Rising

Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built by Veterans for Veterans. Since 2015, it has helped more than 30,000 military-connected entrepreneurs through real-world training, coaching and community, and has helped create and fund over 100 Veteran-owned businesses.