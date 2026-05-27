VA2K: It’s a nationwide movement

An opportunity for exercise, fun and service

The VA2K is more than just a walk—it’s a movement that brings people together for a powerful cause. Every May, VA healthcare facilities nationwide host this 1.24‑mile walk to inspire physical activity and support Veterans experiencing homelessness. It’s short enough to fit into a lunch break and meaningful enough to make a real difference.

This year marks the 16th annual VA2K at VA sites nationwide.

Last year, 121 VA facilities participated, bringing together 27,170 walkers and generating more than $250,000 of in‑kind donations for Veterans in need. Since the event began in 2011, communities across the country have contributed an incredible $3.8 million in donations.

Nancy Gendreau, a nurse practitioner with VA Boston Health Care System, has proudly served as the Boston VA2K coordinator for 16 years and the national coordinator for the past four years. “Every year, this event brings out the very best in our VA workforce and creates a fun, supportive atmosphere for people across the country,” she said. “VA2K is special because it gets people outside, shows how simple it can be to fit a quick walk into your day, and shines a light on the needs of our homeless Veterans. It’s truly a win‑win for everyone involved.”

Gendreau’s enthusiasm reflects the spirit of an event built on collaboration.

The VA2K is a true team effort, uniting employees, Veterans and community members while highlighting the importance of staying active. Each site collaborates with a range of partners to bring the event to life, including Whole Health, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), Veterans Canteen Service (VCS), Public Affairs and the Homeless Veterans Program.

VCS has proudly supported VA2K for 15 years, providing water and coordinating event apparel. CDCE has also been a longtime champion, helping collect, distribute and track donations that directly benefit Veterans in need.

A short walk. A strong community. A big impact. That’s the heart of the VA2K.