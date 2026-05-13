EPC Group Launches 30-Day Copilot, Purview & Microsoft 365 Tenant Hardening — Governance First Rollout From $35,000

Microsoft Purview Consulting - EPC Group Purview Consulting Experts Practice #1 in North America EPC Group Power BI Consulting and Microsoft Fabric Consulting Practice Experts Top G2 Rated in North America Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services

Governance-first Microsoft 365 tenant rollout: Copilot enablement, Purview hardening, oversharing remediation, and Conditional Access in 30 days. From $35,000.

Every CIO I talk to is in the same trap. They bought Copilot licenses six months ago, their CFO is asking why they aren't delivering value. Purview is not turned on!” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group — North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, a five-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, and the firm behind 10,000+ Microsoft implementations — today launched the 30-Day Copilot Microsoft 365 Tenant Hardening Accelerator, a fixed-fee, end-to-end program that hardens a Microsoft 365 tenant and deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot to up to 5,000 users in 30 calendar days, with full Microsoft Purview sensitivity labeling, Data Loss Prevention coverage, oversharing remediation, Conditional Access governance, and a structured adoption and change management program in place before the first user prompt.The Accelerator was built in response to a pattern EPC Group has observed across more than 240 Microsoft 365 readiness assessments since August 2025: enterprise and mid-market organizations are paying for Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses they cannot turn on safely. Security and compliance teams correctly insist Microsoft Purview must be tuned, oversharing must be remediated, and Conditional Access must be configured first — and the typical six-to-nine-month implementation timeline has become the operating bottleneck preventing Copilot from delivering the productivity value the organization is already paying for."Every CIO I talk to is in the same trap. They bought Copilot licenses six months ago, their CFO is asking why they aren't delivering value, and their CISO won't let them turn it on because Purview isn't tuned and SharePoint is overshared," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group."We built the Accelerator to break that trap. Thirty days. Fixed fee. Governance-first. Up to five thousand users in production with sensitivity labels, DLP, oversharing remediation, Conditional Access, and a real adoption and change management program in place before anyone types a prompt."THE 30-DAY TIMELINEWeek 1 — Discovery and Tenant Hardening. Comprehensive Microsoft 365 tenant audit, oversharing scan across SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams, sensitivity label taxonomy design, Restricted SharePoint Search enablement, and Conditional Access policy authoring for Copilot traffic. Senior architect kickoff with the client's CIO, CISO, and Chief Data Officer.Week 2 — Microsoft Purview Configuration. Sensitivity label deployment with auto-labeling rules, DLP policy authoring for Copilot prompts and responses, DSPM for AI activation, eDiscovery readiness validation, and Communication Compliance baseline policies.Week 3 — Oversharing Remediation. Top-50 SharePoint site permissions remediation, "Everyone except external users" link cleanup, broken inheritance correction, Microsoft 365 Group membership review, and Power BI workspace certification gating for sensitive datasets.Week 4 — Pilot Rollout, Adoption, and Change Management. Microsoft 365 Copilot enablement for the first 100 to 500 user cohort, Copilot agent inventory and governance, executive sponsorship alignment, Copilot Champion Network activation, role-based use-case training across Sales, Finance, Operations, HR, and IT, written prompt-engineering guides, and 30-day adoption measurement. Handoff to internal IT or to EPC Group's Managed Microsoft Cloud & Analytics Service for ongoing operational ownership.PRICING AND SCOPE- From $35,000 fixed fee for organizations up to 5,000 users- 30 calendar days from kickoff to first-user enablement- Adoption and change management program included in base fee- Bundles tenant hardening, Purview configuration, Copilot rollout, and adoption into one coordinated engagement- Eligible for Microsoft ECIF and Copilot Acceleration Program funding in qualifying scenarios- Remote-first delivery across the United States and CanadaGOVERNANCE-FIRST IS NON-NEGOTIABLEThe Accelerator is not a "turn Copilot on fast" offering. It is a "turn Copilot on safely in 30 days" offering. Every engagement includes the full Microsoft Purview hardening sequence as a prerequisite to user enablement. The Varonis "Reprompt" attack disclosed in January 2026 demonstrated that a single malicious prompt can drain a misconfigured tenant in seconds — underscoring why governance must precede rollout, particularly in regulated industries where ungoverned AI is an unacceptable risk.ADOPTION AND CHANGE MANAGEMENT IS THE DIFFERENTIATORMost Microsoft Copilot deployments stall not at the technical rollout but at user adoption. EPC Group's field data across 240+ Microsoft 365 readiness assessments shows organizations enabling Copilot without a structured adoption and change management program typically reach 15 to 25 percent active usage in the first 60 days. Organizations with a structured adoption and change management program reach 65 to 80 percent active usage in the same window.The Accelerator's Week 4 program is built around four operational deliverables: executive sponsorship alignment with named departmental champions, a Copilot Champion Network of one trained champion per fifty users, role-based use-case training covering Sales, Finance, Operations, HR, and IT scenarios, and written prompt-engineering guides specific to the client's data and workflows. Active usage is measured at day 30 and reported in the final readout.ANCHORED BY THE vCAIO PRACTICE AND ENGAGEMENT CHARTEREvery Accelerator engagement is supervised by a senior consultant from EPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) practice — the industry's first fractional AI executive service. Clients seeking ongoing AI executive oversight after the engagement can transition to the vCAIO Fractional Retainer at $6,500 per month or to the full Managed Microsoft Cloud & Analytics Service.The Accelerator is delivered under EPC Group's published Engagement Excellence Charter: one named accountable program manager, four-hour first-response SLA, senior architects only with no junior consultant tier, and weekly written status reporting.WHO THE ACCELERATOR IS FOR- Enterprise and mid-market organizations of 100 to 5,000 users running Microsoft 365 E3 or E5 with Copilot licenses purchased or planned- CIOs whose Copilot rollout has been blocked by Purview gaps, oversharing concerns, or weak adoption planning- CISOs who require governance before deployment as a non-negotiable condition of Copilot enablement- Regulated industries — financial services, healthcare, government, energy, manufacturing — where ungoverned AI is unacceptable riskABOUT EPC GROUPEPC Group serves organizations across all industries and all sizes throughout the United States and Canada. The firm operates a senior-architect-led practice with no junior consultant tier, drawing from a delivery network of hundreds of senior architects with an average of 15+ years of Microsoft platform experience. Contact EPC Group today via email at contact@epcgroup.net or give us a call at (888) 381-9725 or visit www.epcgroup.net/contact

Multi-Layer AI on Power BI | CoPilot + Claude + OpenAI + More | Power BI + Fabric + Multi AI Options

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.